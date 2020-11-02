When is the John Lewis Christmas advert out and what will it be?

When will the 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert be out? Picture: PA

The John Lewis Christmas advert will soon be on our screens - but when will it be released? And what do we know about its content?

Christmas 2020 is still looking uncertain, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson saying the festive period will 'look very different' this year.

Many things we love about Christmas will likely be obstructed by the coronavirus pandemic, but there are some traditions that will still return for 2020.

Read more: Babies and young children are exempt from two-person lockdown rule in England

One of these is the beloved annual John Lewis advert, which will be imminently back on our screens.

Here's your need-to-know on it.

The John Lewis Christmas advert will likely be out this month. Picture: PA

When is the 2020 John Lewis Christmas advert out and what will it be?

According to reports, the John Lewis Christmas advert will this year kick start a campaign to raise £5million for struggling families.

A spokesperson previously said that this year's ad would “be like no other, for a year like no other”.

The campaign - which will be inspired by the 'spirit and thoughtfulness' of people this year - will aim to help at least 100,000 struggling families with food, comfort and emotional support

According to i newspaper, it will support food poverty charity FareShare, as well as Home-Start, which works with parents who need support.

It hasn't yet been confirmed what the advert will contain, or when it will be released - but they have previously come out in mid-November.

Read more: The best Christmas 2020 gift ideas for your sister

Pippa Wicks, executive director of John Lewis & Partners, said: “In a year like no other, the world has changed – so we will be delivering a Christmas campaign like no other.

“During 2020 we’ve seen some inspiring and heartwarming acts of kindness throughout our country and our communities.

“Now we want to build on this spirit to create a legacy that extends well beyond Christmas. Together we can all make a big difference to the families who need our help most.”

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose & Partners, said: “This year has created even greater inequality in society with a catastrophic effect on some of the most vulnerable. We are determined to play our part in addressing this.”

Peter Grigg, chief executive of Home-Start UK, said: “We have all seen first-hand how the pandemic is pushing families to the edge, especially those already facing challenges in their lives.

“Home-Start is there for families when they need us most and we have been overwhelmed by the kindness shown in our communities during the pandemic. But there is so much more to do.”

Lindsay Boswell, FareShare’s chief executive, said: “In what has been an incredibly tough year for so many, more people than ever are turning to local charities and community groups for support because they simply can’t afford the food they need to feed their families and themselves.

“At FareShare, the demand for food has more than doubled as a result of the pandemic so this partnership comes at such a crucial time.

“We are so delighted to partner with Waitrose and John Lewis to provide support for the thousands of people in need across the UK in the run-up to Christmas and over the winter months.”

NOW READ:

Christmas shoppers stunned by very rude model reindeer with x-rated detail