World's first Jumanji theme park with 40 rides and attractions coming to the UK
4 November 2022, 15:37
The 'World of Jumanji' theme park will have 40 rides and attractions, a zoo with 1,000 animals and two themed hotels.
The world's first Jumanji theme park will open in the UK next year.
Chessington World of Adventures have announced that they have teamed up with Sony Pictures Entertainment to create the incredible 128 acre park based on the 1995 film and more recent remakes.
The theme park is set to open in Spring 2023, and has been estimated to cost a massive £17million.
Within the Jumnaji theme park there will be around 40 wild rides and attractions as well as a zoo with 1,000 animals, says Chessington World of Adventures.
They will also be building two themed hotels as well as glamping accommodation.
As well, there will be challenges within the park for visitors to get involved with.
More details are set to be released soon, but from the concept images released by Chessington World of Adventures, the plans look pretty incredible.
Tim Harrison-Jones of Chessington World of Adventures Resort said: "What could be more exciting than bringing the global hit Jumanji film franchise to life within the single largest development Chessington has ever seen?
"We know what it takes to create the ultimate adventure for our guests, spread over 128 acres, the resort already delivers surprises around every corner with over 40 wild rides and attractions, a zoo with over 1,000 majestic animals and two themed hotels - plus glamping!"
