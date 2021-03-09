Lawyer claims simple trick proves whether someone is lying to you

A lawyer has revealed his trick to uncovering is someone is lying to you. Picture: TikTok @lawbymike

By Heart reporter

Apparently, there's an easy way to find out if someone is lying to you when telling a story.

If you’ve ever wondered been suspicious that someone is lying to you, now a lawyer has revealed a simple trick to help you uncover the truth.

Michael Mandell, who specialises in personal injury cases, has taken to TikTok with a video which could trip up a fibber.

The clip - which has now been viewed a whopping 750,000 times - is titled 'A trick to help you spot a liar'.

@Lawbymike explains that when telling a story, truthful people will add facts and remember more detail, but liars will repeat the exact same story.

“Truthful people add facts and remember more details as they repeat their story,” he says, adding: “While liars usually memorise their story and keep it the same.

"One trick is to ask them to tell their story in reverse; it will make them think harder and more trying equals more lying."

Thousands of people have now liked the post, with one follower writing: “Not only informative, but fun!”

A second said: "The only trustable lawyer," and a third joked: “I couldn’t even tell my own truthful stories backwards.”

Michael Mandell said you need to 'look out for the details' when spotting a liar. Picture: TikTok: @Lawbymike

Michael previously shared another video about body language signs to look out for when someone is lying.

He first advises you ask the person a neutral question to get a gage of their normal behaviour.

Then when you ask them the lie, he says ‘watch how they move’.

According to the lawyer: “Liars fidget, or they close off, or they hide their hands.”

Elsewhere on his TikTok account, Michael also gives plenty of other advice to his 4.6million followers including how to claim after an accident and how to trade stocks a shares.

