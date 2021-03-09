Holly Willoughby shares rare selfie with her daughter Belle as she praises her ‘strong magic’

Holly shared a rare snap of her daughter Belle on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willougby

By Polly Foreman

Holly shared an adorable photo of Belle to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Holly Willoughby has praised her daughter Belle’s ‘strong magic’ as she shared a rare selfie with her for International Women’s Day yesterday.

The presenter, 40, wrote: "There is a magic in her... there is a magic in all women.... a wild and strong magic... can you feel it... ✨ #internationalwomensday".





Fans rushed to praise Holly for the snap, with one writing: "What a gorgeous photo ❤️"

Another added: "You too are so beautiful ❤️"

And a third wrote: "❤️❤️❤️ Love this xx".

Belle, nine, is Holly’s only daughter, and she’s the middle sister of her brothers Harry, 11, and Chester, six.

Holly shares her three kids with husband Dan Baldwin, and the pair tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight.

Holly recently opened up about being a mum as she modelled in her latest M&S advert, saying that: "Not long now until Mother’s Day… March 14th.

"Being a mum is my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right.

"I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world… fill them with love… that’s what mine did… love you mumma!"

