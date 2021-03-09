EastEnders’ Danny Dyer ‘always emotional’ around grandson Santiago, says daughter Dani

Danny Dyer gets 'really emotional' around his grandson. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Dani Dyer has said her baby has turned dad Danny into a softie.

Dani Dyer has revealed having baby Santiago has turned her EastEnders star dad Danny into a softie.

The former Love Island winner gave birth back in January and shares her first son with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

And now Dani has admitted Santiago still makes her dad emotional every time he sees him.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about the Mick Carter actor, she said: “He’s been so emotional around Santi.

“Literally the other day he was nearly crying like, 'I love babies and that, but your baby... I've never felt anything like this'.

Danny Dyer shared a sweet photo with his grandson. Picture: Instagram

"Santiago's his first grandchild and I feel like that's hit him more after the birth.”

This comes after 43-year-old Danny posted a photo with his newborn grandson on Instagram where he can be seen cuddling up to his first grandchild.

Little Santiago is wearing a white and grey elephant baby grow, with the actor captioning the sweet snap: "This grandson of mine...."

24-year-old Dani was quick to comment on the photo, writing: "He loves you so much 💗💗💗."

Reality star Dani announced the birth of her first child on January 24.

She wrote at the time: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021💙.

“Weighing 7 pound. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day✨”

And she has now opened up about how she broke the news about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy to boyfriend Sammy.

"We didn't plan it," she explained to OK! Magazine, continuing: "It was more a case of if I fall pregnant then that's fine, so it was a shock really.

"I remember Sammy was downstairs playing FIFA while I was upstairs and I just thought I'd take a pregnancy test."

She added: "I remember going, 'Babe I'm pregnant!' He just looked at me like, 'Really?!' with the controller still in his hand".