Lingerie expert says we’ve all been putting our bras on wrong

9 January 2023, 12:58

A lingerie expert has shared her tips for putting your bra on
A lingerie expert has shared her tips for putting your bra on. Picture: TikTok @janiceroselingerie/Getty Images

A lingerie expert has revealed how you’re actually supposed to put your bra on.

There are plenty of ways people rush to put on their bras in the morning.

Some of us go for the stretch behind, while others step into their lingerie or even twist it round their middles.

But an expert has now said some of these techniques could actually be damaging our underwear.

Taking to TikTok, Kelly, who works for Janice Rose Lingerie, shared a video showing which way she prefers.

First she is seen fastening the hooks before putting it on like a t-shirt or stepping into it like a pair of trousers.

She’s then seen putting it on back to front before twisting it around the right way and slipping your arms into the straps.

Unfortunately, none of these hacks are good for your lingerie, as Kelly says the best way to put on a bra and keep it looking fresh is to put on the straps, then hook it up at the back.

While this can be tricky for many of us, it’s said to avoid stretching the bra and pulling it out of shape.

The clip was captioned: "How do you put your bra on? Preserve the life of your bra by putting it on correctly."

A bra expert has revealed how to preserve the life of your lingerie
A bra expert has revealed how to preserve the life of your lingerie. Picture: Getty Images

TikTok users were divided in the comments, with many pointing out this isn’t possible for those who have a limited range of movement.

Someone wrote: “Janice I am physically incapable of doing it the last way, so it’s a no no no from me”.

“No that’s the hardest way to put it on,” said someone else, while a third commented: “I don’t have eyes on the back of my head.”

A fourth wrote: “The twist has never failed me,” while a fifth rightly added: “Or just put it on however you want :)”

Read more

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral shirt dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Couple welcome twins born in different years

Couple welcome twin girls born in different years

Parenting

A man accidentally left his wife on the side of the road

Husband forgets his wife after toilet break and drives off for 100 miles

Franklyn was kicked out of his puppy school

Six-foot Newfoundland kicked out of puppy school for sitting on little dogs in his class

Martin Lewis has revealed his money saving tip

Martin Lewis reveals simple 1p saving challenge which could save you £700

Trending on Heart

Jessie J has opened up about her pregnancy

Jessie J was told she'd 'never be pregnant' in message to anyone struggling

Celebrities

Who is Tom Bradby and what is his relationship with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Who is Tom Bradby and is he friends with Prince Harry and Prince William?

Celebrities

Rhino on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rhino on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Rubbish on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

The Traitors is back with a brand new series

The Traitors' brand new series gets major format change

TV & Movies

Fawn on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Fawn on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Claire Richards has been 'uncovered' as Steps star

Masked Singer fans 'work out' Knitting is Claire Richards after three major clues

TV & Movies

EastEnders fans have predicted a huge twist with Ricky Jr

EastEnders fans convinced Ricky Jnr is not the dad of Lily's baby after spotting ‘cover up’

TV & Movies

Paddy Mcguinness has hit back at claims he had surgery

Paddy McGuinness hits back at surgery claims in hilarious video

Celebrities

The Met Office has predicted snow over the next few weeks

UK weather: Met Office predict exact date first snow of 2023 could hit Britain

Veganuary products including food, beauty and restaurants

Veganuary 2023: The best and most exciting new vegan products launching this year

Stacey Solomon has hinted her baby is due very soon

Stacey Solomon hints she's due to give birth very soon in baby update

Celebrities

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

Ryan Thomas shares pride as daughter makes acting debut in Waterloo Road

TV & Movies

Pigeon on The Masked Singer 2023

Who is Pigeon on The Masked Singer? Celebrity identity clues and theories

TV & Movies

Here's who won The Apprentice 2022

Who won The Apprentice 2022?

TV & Movies