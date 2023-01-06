Couple welcome twin girls born in different years

Couple welcome twins born in different years. Picture: FOX KDFW

By Alice Dear

The first of the babies was born on New Years Eve, and the second on New Years Day.

A couple from Texas, US, have shared the unbelievable story of their twin daughters who were born in different years.

Kali Jo Scott and her husband Cliff Scott welcomed the newborns days ago across the New Year period.

The new mum explained in an interview with FOX KDFW that she wasn't due for another couple of weeks, however, after going into hospital for monitoring on the 31st December, she ended up having a c-section.

And it turns out that the timing of the delivery meant that their first daughter, Annie Jo, was born in 2022, and the second daughter, Effie Rose, in 2023.

Cliff and Kali appear on the news after welcoming twin baby girls born in different years. Picture: FOX KDFW

Kali and Cliff explain that Annie Jo was born at 11:55pm and Effie Rose at 12:01am on the 1st January at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.

The mum said about her twins' separate birthdays: "I love it, I think it is hilarious and just super fun."

Kali added: "You always still want to make sure they have their own individual personality and know that they are special and unique.

"One will always get the glitter and confetti of New Year's Eve and one gets to kick it off with a brand-new year on New Year's Day."

Speaking about the day she gave birth, Kali told FOX KDFW: "We had kind of joked, like, 'wouldn't it be funny if…' with the holiday and New Year's Eve over the weekend. It turned out that was more of a possibility than we realised."

She went on to talk about her delivery, telling the newscasters: "Everything went really well, my doctor and her team have been wonderful, I'm really pleased with how well it's gone. They were right at 37 weeks, so they were a little early but they are doing great."

Meanwhile, on social media, the couple shared their wonderful baby news with a post which read: "Cliff and I are so proud to introduce Annie Jo and Effie Rose Scott!

"Annie was the last baby born in 2022 at 11:55 p.m. Then, Effie was the very first born in 2023 at 12:01!

"They both came out healthy and happy and weighing 5.5 pounds. Cliff and I are just so excited for this adventure!"

