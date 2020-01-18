London flat with bed next to the toilet up for rent at £1,700 pcm

The Camden apartment's toilet is squeezed right next to the bed. Picture: Foxtons / Rightmove

The one-bedroom studio apartment's unusual layout means the mattress has been crammed into the bathroom.

A studio flat in London with the bed crammed next to the toilet is up for rent at almost £1,700 a month.

The one-bedroom apartment in Camden is being advertised on Rightmove for £1,625 pcm, but photos reveal the mattress has been bizarrely squished into the side of the 'sleeping area', which also hosts the toilet, shower and sink.

Foxtons' floorplan details how the bedroom and bathroom have been merged together to save space in the two-room pad – with the same renovation trick being used in the open-plan reception room and kitchen area, too.

The bathroom and bedroom have been merged into one 'sleeping area'. Picture: Foxtons / Rightmove

The bed is just metres from the toilet. Picture: Foxtons / Rightmove

The North London property has been described by estate agents as "a stunning studio flat boasting high-specification fixtures and fittings, high ceilings and newly refurbished interiors that are of the highest standard."

It seems the eye-watering price for the 291 square foot home is down to its location as the front door is "situated moments from the amenities of Camden Road and Camden High Street.

"Georgiana Street is close to the trendy markets and boutiques of the local area, while the green open space of Regent's Park is nearby."

The kitchen and reception room are open plan. Picture: Foxtons / Rightmove

Within the advert, Foxtons also explains the "impressive studio" comes part-furnished with "designer marble worktops and bathroom basin" and a "premium Smeg oven with unique styling".

It's available for long-term rent with zero deposit and is just 0.2miles away from nearby stations Camden Road and Camden Town.

The studio flat is just 27 square metres. Picture: Foxtons / Rightmove

The flat going up for rent comes as the British housing market continues to face uncertainty amid Brexit woes.

As the UK is expected to leave the EU by the end of January 2020, experts reveal financial concerns have caused the industry as a whole to slow down as people are staying put rather than selling up.

"It has reached a point where it’s just not financially viable for some people to move if prices go any lower," Fraser Clark from property portal Nested.com told The Sun.