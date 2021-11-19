Couple build incredible Lord of the Rings-inspired holiday home

By Heart reporter

If you're looking for inspiration for your next staycation, take a look at this incredible holiday home...

More of us than ever are opting to take staycations this year, and many of us are on the hunt a destination for our next dream trip.

If you're a Lord of the Rings fan, we're betting you'll love this new house in Wales inspired by the beloved J.R.R. Tolkien books.

Amy and Tom decided to build their dream home in Welsh hills of Powys, and looked to the Hobbit homes in the Lord of the Rings films as inspiration.

They have created a home they've called 'The Warren', which is a truly incredible glass-fronted oak-framed structure situated on the 300-acre Dolassey Farm.

It features the signature grass roof seen on the Baggins' home in the Lord of the Rings, but its inside features stunning modern design and furniture.

Amy, a graphic designer who lives nearby with Tom and their two children, told Metro: "A lot of farmers in the area are starting to diversify.

"We’re in a lovely part of Wales and we wanted to create something unique which didn’t spoil the landscape.

"While we love traditional homes, we wanted to build something more contemporary. We have beautiful views so incorporating lots of glass doors and windows was really important. We envisaged a lodge that was quirky and a little bit different, something which would stand out from the crowd.

"We looked at the hobbit homes in the Lord Of The Rings films, which we love, and did some drawings together before engaging an architect. We took the curved shape built into the hillside as a starting point but made our version lighter inside."

The couple sometimes stay in The Warren themselves for special occasions, but say it's very popular with families when they rent it out.

Amy said: "Aesthetically it looks very eco and has become part of the landscape. Everything has been locally sourced by us and created to sympathise with the surroundings, but there is a touch of luxury, too, in the huge foldback glass doors, underfloor heating and the Smeg coffee machine.

"We are finding more and more families with young children who previously went abroad now want to do something exciting but not too far and The Warren seems to fit the bill."

You can follow the couple on Instagram @theburrowdolassey.