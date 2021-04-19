Lust List: The most exciting new releases in April 2021

April Lust List. Picture: Heart

By Heart reporter

The clocks have gone back, and suddenly after months of Zoom quizzes and box sets, our social lives are back with a bang! Here's some other things to get excited about this April...

Mazuri shampoo and conditioner

The vegan formula is packed full of goodness. Picture: Mazuri

Mazuri's 100% Vegan Replenishing range is an all natural, cruelty-free, bio-organic and luxurious treat for all hair types.

The shampoo and conditioner are packed with rich naturally derived and organically farmed ingredients, known to strengthen and protect your hair in all types of climates.

Adding to its eco-credentials, all packaging is biodegradable, too.

Where to buy: Pakcosmetics.com, £9.99 each

Glow Harmonic

This gorgeous oil is designed for use at night time. Picture: Glow Harmonic

Glow Harmonic's 100% natural and nourishing Evening PrimRose Facial Oil is a formulation of avocado oil for its moisture-locking qualities and geranium oil for its delicate scent and calming properties.

Designed to be used specifically in the evening, it's an indulgent way to round off your daily beauty routine.

Where to buy: Glow Harmonic, £34.20

STRYYK ready to drink cans

There are two flavours available. Picture: STRYYK

Finally we are allowed out again to see our loved ones at a safe distance - but if the thought of boozy picnics give you FOHO - Fear Of Hang Over - do not panic.

There are more alcohol-free options than ever before, and now STRYKK have released their delicious 'Not G*n' and 'Not R*m' cans, meaning you can raise a toast to freedom, but still enjoy the next day, too.

Another bonus is that each serve has not only 0.5% ABV, but 0g sugar and only 18kcal, plus is vegan and gluten free.

Where to buy: STRYKK.com, £12 for six cans