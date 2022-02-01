Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

With the gloomiest month of the year behind us, we're looking at the little things that have the potential to give your senses a big boost...

Spring fragrances by WoodWick

These candles' wooden wick mean they burn with the sound of a crackling fire. Picture: Woodwick

The new spring fragrances by WoodWick are Pressed Blooms & Patchouli and Wild Berry & Beets.

The former is an uplifting floral fragrance with top notes of white moss, orange flower and cade, mid notes of carnation, tuberose and violet, and base notes of patchouli, vetiver, cedarwood and balsam.

Meanwhile, the Wild Berry & Beets has a fruity fragrance with top notes of mint, wild strawberry and wild raspberry, mid notes of beets, orange and winter greens, and base notes of patchouli, oak and orris.

Kids' colour changing raincoats

This is one of three adorable designs. Picture: Blade and Rose

Childrenswear favourite, Blade & Rose have launched adorable colour-changing raincoats which are made entirely from 100 per cent recycled polyester.

Designed to fit children up to age 4, the three designs - highland cow, weather and unicorns - all have subtle elements that change hue when they get wet.

Emily Cooper's favourite wine

This Bordeaux wine is packed with rich flavours. Picture: Heart

As red wines go, Chateau Malartic-Lagraviere (2016) is a becoming a bit of a celebrity in its own right!

It not only counts Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson amongst its Hollywood fans, but has featured in Netflix's Emily In Paris, and will soon featuring in new film Death in the Nile.

It hails from the Bordeaux wine region, and is a brilliant way to dip your toe in to the world of fine wine.

Light Festival at Battersea Power Station

Six spectacular installations brighten up the newly created riverside neighbourhood overlooked by the iconic Grade II* listed power station building on the banks of the River Thames.

After exploring enjoying the brightly lit artworks, warm up in one of the many bars and restaurants open at Battersea Power Station, many of which will be offering special offers and menus throughout the Light Festival.

When is it? 13th January – 27th February 2022, see here for more details

Buzzed

Buzzed is the world’s first energy tonic water. Picture: Alamy / Buzzed

This exciting new canned drink is infused with the finest pure Blossom Honey and plant-based Stevia to create the perfect delicate flavour experience.

Delicious used as a tonic for mixing, or drinking alone, it has more caffeine per 100ml than the UK’s leading energy brand, and only 17kcals per can.

Sold in 100 per cent recyclable packaging and all ingredients are ethically produced in the UK.

The Vurger Co.

These four vegan mayos are great for dipping or spreading. Picture: The Vurger Co.

The Vurger Co’s four delicious vegan mayos and two cheezy sauces are all available on Ocado or their website, and are gluten-free.

Along with a 'normal' mayo, there are bacon, garlic and herb, and chilli varieties to try.

Want to elevate your fries to true cheezy status? Try their plain and spicy cheeze sauces.

