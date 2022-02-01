Lust List February 2022: Things to try, buy and do this month

1 February 2022, 00:01

Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month...
Here is what the Heart.co.uk team have their eyes on this month... Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

With the gloomiest month of the year behind us, we're looking at the little things that have the potential to give your senses a big boost...

All of these products were independently selected by Heart’s digital editorial team. Just so you know these product links are affiliate links which means if you click on a link and buy a product we may earn revenue.

Spring fragrances by WoodWick

These candles' wooden wick mean they burn with the sound of a crackling fire
These candles' wooden wick mean they burn with the sound of a crackling fire. Picture: Woodwick

The new spring fragrances by WoodWick are Pressed Blooms & Patchouli and Wild Berry & Beets.

The former is an uplifting floral fragrance with top notes of white moss, orange flower and cade, mid notes of carnation, tuberose and violet, and base notes of patchouli, vetiver, cedarwood and balsam.

Meanwhile, the Wild Berry & Beets has a fruity fragrance with top notes of mint, wild strawberry and wild raspberry, mid notes of beets, orange and winter greens, and base notes of patchouli, oak and orris.

Buy now: Yankee Candle, prices start £9.99

Kids' colour changing raincoats

This is one of three adorable designs
This is one of three adorable designs. Picture: Blade and Rose

Childrenswear favourite, Blade & Rose have launched adorable colour-changing raincoats which are made entirely from 100 per cent recycled polyester. 

Designed to fit children up to age 4, the three designs - highland cow, weather and unicorns - all have subtle elements that change hue when they get wet.

Buy now: Blade and Rose, £40

Emily Cooper's favourite wine

This Bordeaux wine is packed with rich flavours
This Bordeaux wine is packed with rich flavours. Picture: Heart

As red wines go, Chateau Malartic-Lagraviere (2016) is a becoming a bit of a celebrity in its own right!

It not only counts Charlize Theron and Scarlett Johansson amongst its Hollywood fans, but has featured in Netflix's Emily In Paris, and will soon featuring in new film Death in the Nile.

It hails from the Bordeaux wine region, and is a brilliant way to dip your toe in to the world of fine wine.

Buy now: Chateau Malartic-Lagraviere, £50

Light Festival at Battersea Power Station

Six spectacular installations brighten up the newly created riverside neighbourhood overlooked by the iconic Grade II* listed power station building on the banks of the River Thames.

After exploring enjoying the brightly lit artworks, warm up in one of the many bars and restaurants open at Battersea Power Station, many of which will be offering special offers and menus throughout the Light Festival.

When is it? 13th January – 27th February 2022, see here for more details

Buzzed

Buzzed is the world’s first energy tonic water
Buzzed is the world’s first energy tonic water. Picture: Alamy / Buzzed

This exciting new canned drink is infused with the finest pure Blossom Honey and plant-based Stevia to create the perfect delicate flavour experience.

Delicious used as a tonic for mixing, or drinking alone, it has more caffeine per 100ml than the UK’s leading energy brand, and only 17kcals per can.

Sold in 100 per cent recyclable packaging and all ingredients are ethically produced in the UK.

Buy now: Selfridges, £5.50 for 8x150ml cans

The Vurger Co.

These four vegan mayos are great for dipping or spreading
These four vegan mayos are great for dipping or spreading. Picture: The Vurger Co.

The Vurger Co’s four delicious vegan mayos and two cheezy sauces are all available on Ocado or their website, and are gluten-free.

Along with a 'normal' mayo, there are bacon, garlic and herb, and chilli varieties to try.

Want to elevate your fries to true cheezy status? Try their plain and spicy cheeze sauces.

Buy now: The Vurger Co, prices start £2.95

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

We've picked out some incredible chocolate gifts

Valentine's Day 2022: Cute chocolates, cakes and other sweet treats ideal for gifting
We've picked out some perfect plant presents

Valentine's Day 2022: The best bouquets, dried flowers and houseplants for delivery
A woman has been slammed for bringing her uninvited child to a party

Mum slammed for bringing uninvited child to birthday parties

30% of people admitted to washing their sheets once a year

One in three people admit to only washing their bed sheets once a year
All the most exciting vegan launches this year

Vegan launches 2022: Exciting new food, beauty products and more

Trending on Heart

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

Is Channel 5's The Teacher based on a true story?

TV & Movies

Samuel Bottomley is starring in Channel 5's The Teacher

The Teacher cast: How old is Samuel Bottomley and what else has he been in?

TV & Movies

Kelvin Fletcher played Andy Sugden in Emmerdale

Who did Kelvin Fletcher play in Emmerdale and why did he quit?

TV & Movies

The Teacher episode guide revealed

The Teacher episode guide: How many episodes are there of the Channel 5 drama and when is it on?

TV & Movies

The Love Island villa might be about to change...

Love Island villa 'axed ahead of new season' as bosses hunt for new location

TV & Movies

All Of Us Are Dead centres around a zombie virus outbreak

Will there be a season two of All Of Us Are Dead on Netflix?

TV & Movies

Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland

Inside Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz Marsland's family life

Celebrities

The Teacher is airing on Channel 5

The Teacher cast: Who is in the Channel 5 series with Sheridan Smith and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

No return is on ITV in February

When is Sheridan Smith's new series No Return on ITV?

TV & Movies

Karen Henthorn plays Janice Baines in Viewpoint

How old is Karen Henthorn and who did she play in Coronation Street?

TV & Movies

Sheridan Smith gave birth in May

When did Sheridan Smith give birth and what is her baby's name?

Celebrities

The Woman in the House ending explained

The Woman in the House Across the Street: ending of Netflix series explained

TV & Movies

Get to know Lee Yoo-Mi

Who is Lee Yoo-Mi? Get to know the Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead star

Celebrities

This washing hack is a game changer

Genius hack shows how to dry clothes quickly without a tumble dryer
Jo Kendall has sadly passed away at the age of 83

A look back at Emmerdale star Jo Kendall's career

TV & Movies