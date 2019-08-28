Martin Lewis warns there’s just ONE day left to claim back mis-sold PPI

28 August 2019, 12:26

Want to make a PPI claims? Time is running out...
Want to make a PPI claims? Time is running out... Picture: Getty/ITV

How to claim back PPI before the deadline: Martin Lewis has issued a warning to those who may be eligible

The PPI deadline is fast approaching, and Martin Lewis has warned the public to get a move on if they want to see if they have a claim.

Tomorrow (29 August 2019) is the last day you can claim back mis-sold Payment Protection Insurance (PPI).

Read more: Richard Madeley SLAMMED by angry viewers after 'fat-shaming' James 'Arg' Argent on Good Morning Britain

It is the last day members of the public can start a claim - and these claims can then be continued and escalated to the Financial Ombudsman Service after the deadline has passed.

Martin Lewis, who is the founder of consumer site MoneySavingExpert, said: "Don’t be a last-minute Lilly or Larry. Websites crash. Phone lines get clogged up.

"You should expect the unexpected to happen with such a huge deadline. In your head, imagine TODAY (Wednesday) is the real deadline and sort it NOW.

"If you’re not sure, just fill in the details anyway and check if you had PPI.

Read more: Fans are FURIOUS about the Great British Bake Off result last night

"I'm not encouraging you to make a spurious claim, more to just get in over the line, and buy yourself more time to find out if you are due money later."

For most major banks, the online cut-off is 11:59 on 29 August - but claims made by phone need to be done between 9PM and 11:69, depending on company.

For those applying by post, some banks say they'll accept any letter sent on 29 August - but some have said they need to receive it by then.

Tomorrow (29 August) is the last day you can claim back mis-sold PPI (stock image)
Tomorrow (29 August) is the last day you can claim back mis-sold PPI (stock image). Picture: Getty

Martin recommends always making sure that you received confirmation once you have started your claim.

He said: "If you are checking directly with your bank, ask it for a written confirmation that your enquiry has been submitted, and that this means your claim is triggered.

"If it's on the phone or in person, make a note of the name of who you spoke to, the time of the call, and ask it to assure you the claim is triggered."Then email it to yourself so you have a time stamped contemporaneous note."

NOW READ:

Paul Hollywood leaves Great British Bake Off contestants in tears after 'having a go' at them

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Primark are launching a Mulan-themed homeware collection

Primark have launched a Mulan-themed homeware collection ahead of the live action release next year
A woman suffered the ultimate online shopping fail

Woman suffers online shopping fail as she orders laundry baskets the size of her hand
The hack is only available on one airline

Mum reveals GENIUS hack to turn economy seats into a bed on long haul flights
This Blue Gray paint is being questioned by confused people

Internet left confused as paint company advertises ‘sage green’ paint as ‘blue gray’, but what colour do you see?
Grabbing a few extra days holiday is entirely possible

Here's how you can get 35 days off work using only 15 days of your annual leave

Trending on Heart

A confession will air this September

When does A Confession start on ITV, who's in the cast and what is it about?

TV & Movies

Christine spoke about her relationship on Loose Women earlier today

Christine Lampard reveals how her parents reacted to her dating Frank

Celebrities

Gemma looked stunning in her bold printed swimsuit the other day

Gemma Collins shuns 'Photoshop' accusations and poses on yacht in St Tropez

Celebrities

Peter Andre halted his set over the weekend

Peter Andre STOPS gig and calls paramedics after pregnant lady falls ill in scorching heat

Celebrities

Scott and Barbara are calling on the government to make a change

Barbara Windsor's husband brands dementia care 'a disgrace' as he urges government to take action

Celebrities

To mark National Red Wine Day 2019 we've selected some of the fruitiest bottles available right now

National Red Wine Day 2019: Sixteen fruity bottles that won't break the bank

Food & Health