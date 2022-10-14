McDonald's adding potato waffles to breakfast menu this month

McDonald's have some new items being added to the menu this month. Picture: Alamy/McDonald's

McDonald's have announced the arrival of four new items to their UK menu.

McDonald's are making some changes to their menu this month.

The fast food chain will be pulling six items from the current menu and replacing them with four new ones.

Included in the new items being introduced to the menu are the mini potato waffles which will be part of the breakfast menu.

These will be available from October 19, alongside some other new treats.

The BBQ Bacon Stack, Potato Waffles, Nacho Cheese Wedges and among the new items being added to the McDonald's menu. Picture: McDonald's

From October 19, you will also be able to get your hands on a Twirl McFlurry and a BBQ Bacon Stack, while the new Nacho Cheese Wedges will be in McDonald's restaurants from October 26.

These will be replacing a number of favourites across the menu, including the Chicken Legend and the Big Tasty.

The full list of items being removed from the menu are:

Chicken Legend

Big Tasty

Spicy McNuggets

Mozzarella Dippers

Twix McFlurry

Mars McFlurry

The full list of items being added to the menu are:

Potato Waffles

Twirl McFlurry

BBQ Bacon Stack

Nacho Cheese Wedges

The Potato Waffles will come in servings of three with the breakfast menu and will cost £1.39 per portion.

