McDonald's adding potato waffles to breakfast menu this month

14 October 2022, 12:04

McDonald's have some new items being added to the menu this month
McDonald's have some new items being added to the menu this month. Picture: Alamy/McDonald's

McDonald's have announced the arrival of four new items to their UK menu.

McDonald's are making some changes to their menu this month.

The fast food chain will be pulling six items from the current menu and replacing them with four new ones.

Included in the new items being introduced to the menu are the mini potato waffles which will be part of the breakfast menu.

These will be available from October 19, alongside some other new treats.

The BBQ Bacon Stack, Potato Waffles, Nacho Cheese Wedges and among the new items being added to the McDonald's menu
The BBQ Bacon Stack, Potato Waffles, Nacho Cheese Wedges and among the new items being added to the McDonald's menu. Picture: McDonald's

From October 19, you will also be able to get your hands on a Twirl McFlurry and a BBQ Bacon Stack, while the new Nacho Cheese Wedges will be in McDonald's restaurants from October 26.

These will be replacing a number of favourites across the menu, including the Chicken Legend and the Big Tasty.

The full list of items being removed from the menu are:

  • Chicken Legend
  • Big Tasty
  • Spicy McNuggets
  • Mozzarella Dippers
  • Twix McFlurry
  • Mars McFlurry

The full list of items being added to the menu are:

  • Potato Waffles
  • Twirl McFlurry
  • BBQ Bacon Stack
  • Nacho Cheese Wedges

The Potato Waffles will come in servings of three with the breakfast menu and will cost £1.39 per portion.

Read More:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Parents who struggle to get their kids to tidy up are being encouraged to try the 'magic mess' trick

Teacher shares 'magic mess' trick which will get your kids to tidy up in five minutes

Here's what to get your parents for Christmas

Christmas gift guide: What to buy your parents this festive season

Christmas

A man complained after he was sat in front of a crying baby

Calls for 'adult-only flights' after child screams for 29-hour journey

Firework night displays have been cancelled across the UK

List of Bonfire Night firework displays cancelled in towns across the UK

Marks and Spencer is shutting 67 stores

Marks and Spencer to shut 67 stores due to rising costs

Trending on Heart

Netflix has a brand new tier of subscription

Netflix confirms when it’s launching new plan with ads

Netflix

Victoria Beckham has revealed why she has gotten rid of her tattoos

Victoria Beckham reveals why she removed tattoo of David's initials

Celebrities

Alison Hammond has revealed the moment she thought she had won an NTA

Moment Alison Hammond thought she had beaten Ant and Dec to NTA win

TV & Movies

Phillip and Holly shared an emotional message with their fans

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's emotional NTAs message to fans after queueing controversy

Celebrities

Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray are seemingly still together

Married at First Sight UK star Matt Murray's tribute to Whitney Hughes after controversy

Married at First Sight

Matt Murray and Whitney Hughes have paired up on MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK: Where are Whitney Hughes and Matt Murray now?

Married at First Sight

April Banbury and George Roberts were matched on Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2022: Where are April Banbury and George Roberts now?

Married at First Sight

Jenna and Zoe are still together after MAFS UK

Married at First Sight UK's Jenna and Zoe confirm they're still together with emotional messages

Married at First Sight

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama

Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama cast: Who is in the Channel 4 series?

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec have been forced to pull out of the NTAs

Ant and Dec forced to pull out of NTAs after catching Covid

Celebrities

A parenting website has shared the 'worst' baby names

Parenting site shares list of 100 'worst' baby names ever including Alice and George

The MAFS UK reunion is coming

Married at First Sight UK 2022 reunion: When is it and what happens?

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK reunion was full of drama

Married At First Sight reunion so dramatic ‘production was forced to step-in’

Married at First Sight

A woman has complained about a child on her flight

Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight

Kelly Mi Li is part of the Bling Empire cast

Who is Bling Empire's Kelly Mi Li? Net worth and ex-husband revealed

Netflix