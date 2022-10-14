McDonald's adding potato waffles to breakfast menu this month
14 October 2022, 12:04
McDonald's have announced the arrival of four new items to their UK menu.
McDonald's are making some changes to their menu this month.
The fast food chain will be pulling six items from the current menu and replacing them with four new ones.
Included in the new items being introduced to the menu are the mini potato waffles which will be part of the breakfast menu.
- Listen on Global Player: Back Then When. Join Keith Lemon and Lucie Cave for a trip down pop and TV memory lane in their new podcast
These will be available from October 19, alongside some other new treats.
From October 19, you will also be able to get your hands on a Twirl McFlurry and a BBQ Bacon Stack, while the new Nacho Cheese Wedges will be in McDonald's restaurants from October 26.
These will be replacing a number of favourites across the menu, including the Chicken Legend and the Big Tasty.
The full list of items being removed from the menu are:
- Chicken Legend
- Big Tasty
- Spicy McNuggets
- Mozzarella Dippers
- Twix McFlurry
- Mars McFlurry
The full list of items being added to the menu are:
- Potato Waffles
- Twirl McFlurry
- BBQ Bacon Stack
- Nacho Cheese Wedges
The Potato Waffles will come in servings of three with the breakfast menu and will cost £1.39 per portion.
Read More:
- Martin Lewis explains how to get free food from Tesco, Greggs and McDonalds
- McDonald's Happy Meals for adults: Will they be coming to the UK?
- McDonald's drive thru customers could face £200 fine for common mistake