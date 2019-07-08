Mercury is in retrograde - here's how it could affect your mood

8 July 2019, 16:04

Mercury is in retrograde - here's what it means
Mercury is in retrograde - here's what it means. Picture: Getty

What does it mean when Mercury is in retrograde? If you're an astrology fan, here's how it could affect your mood...

Mercury Retrograde season spans from 7 July - 2 August, meaning it all kicked off last weekend.

It takes places 3-4 times a year and, for those who believe in astrology, represents a time when our lives may become overcome with hidden obstacles.

What does Mercury Retrograde mean?

'Retrograde' is Latin for 'backwards step' - and, in the context of planets, means that they appear to have reversed their orbit.

However, this is referred to as an “apparent retrograde motion,” as it is an optical illusion - and Mercury is actually speeding past earth during its 88-day orbit.

Mercury is in retrograde - here's what it means
Mercury is in retrograde - here's what it means. Picture: Getty

For those who believe in astrology, some report trouble conveying thoughts during Mercury Retrograde season - and communication is said to be affected by obstacles.

Astrologer Lisa Stardust claims that people should expect to encounter uncomfortable truths during retrograde season.

She told Newsweek: “People will be re-evaluating facts they have heard and will really have to decipher if they’re sure of the truthfulness or not.

“People will really begin to see the truth and question their actions from the past as well as the actions and motives of others.

“It may cause a real contentions time in people’s lives by bringing a lot of self-reflection on our actions and the actions of others. It’s just a summer of reflection.”

