Morrisons to give £1,050 bonus to its staff for working during coronavirus

Morrisons supermarket is giving employees a bonus to say thank you for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrisons have announced that their supermarket staff will receive a £1,050 bonus for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Managers of the supermarket giant have said that employees on the front line of stores will be paid a 6 per cent bonus on their earnings over the next year.

This will be an extra £1,050 for full-time employees, including new staff and those who are ill or self-isolating.

Clare Grainger, group people director, said in a statement: "Our highly valued colleagues have stood tall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, playing their full part in feeding the nation.





"We want to thank every single one of them for their continued hard work during these unprecedented times by paying a much higher guaranteed bonus for the whole year in recognition of their effort."

Supermarkets across the UK were hit by unprecedented demand in March as the coronavirus outbreak escalated, with Morrisons seeing 4.6 per cent rise in sales.

Sainsbury's saw a 7.4 percent rise, and Tesco and 5.5 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.

Many other supermarkets - like Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi are also promising a 10 per cent increase on hours worked.

