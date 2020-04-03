Morrisons to give £1,050 bonus to its staff for working during coronavirus

3 April 2020, 12:13

Morrisons have given its staff bonuses for working during coronavirus
Morrisons have given its staff bonuses for working during coronavirus. Picture: PA

Morrisons supermarket is giving employees a bonus to say thank you for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrisons have announced that their supermarket staff will receive a £1,050 bonus for their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak.

Managers of the supermarket giant have said that employees on the front line of stores will be paid a 6 per cent bonus on their earnings over the next year.

Read more: Martin Lewis says millions of people working from home are entitled to extra cash

Morrisons will pay their supermarket staff a £1,050 bonus
Morrisons will pay their supermarket staff a £1,050 bonus. Picture: PA

This will be an extra £1,050 for full-time employees, including new staff and those who are ill or self-isolating.

Clare Grainger, group people director, said in a statement: "Our highly valued colleagues have stood tall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, playing their full part in feeding the nation.


"We want to thank every single one of them for their continued hard work during these unprecedented times by paying a much higher guaranteed bonus for the whole year in recognition of their effort."

Read more: Great-grandfather, 92, dyes his wife's hair amid lockdown as she can't go to salon

Supermarkets have been experiencing unprecedented demand during the coronavirus outbreak
Supermarkets have been experiencing unprecedented demand during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: PA

Supermarkets across the UK were hit by unprecedented demand in March as the coronavirus outbreak escalated, with Morrisons seeing 4.6 per cent rise in sales.

Sainsbury's saw a 7.4 percent rise, and Tesco and 5.5 per cent and 4.9 per cent respectively.

Many other supermarkets - like Sainsbury's, Asda and Aldi are also promising a 10 per cent increase on hours worked.

NOW READ:

Hairdressers and barbers reveal how to cut your own hair at home during quarantine

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The exam boards have revealed how students will get their results

How students will get their GCSE and A-Level results following coronavirus exam cancellations
The area in East London has seen deer come and settle in the residential areas

Deer invade quiet East London streets amid coronavirus lockdown

News

Martin Lewis has issued advice for those working from home

Martin Lewis says millions of people working from home are entitled to extra cash
An expert has revealed when your kids should be doing chores

Kids should start doing housework at 18 months, expert reveals
Fans of the popular breakfast have been creating it at home

McDonald's reveal exactly how to recreate McMuffins and hash browns at home and it's so simple

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

The true story behind Netflix's The Tiger King

Who is the Tiger King and what is the Netflix documentary about?

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Netflix's Tiger King

Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?

TV & Movies

Doc Antle can be seen in the background of Britney Spears' 2001 VMA performance

Tiger King: what is the link between Doc Antle and Britney Spears?

TV & Movies

Josie started to cry on This Morinig

'Lonely' Josie Gibson worries fans as she weeps 'lockdown is nothing like Big Brother'

This Morning

Stacey Solomon was shocked to see Michelle Obama shared a tribute to her

Stacey Solomon shocked as Michelle Obama shares tribute to her on Instagram

Celebrities