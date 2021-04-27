The most popular baby names of 2021 so far - including Luna and Arlo

The most popular baby names of 2021 so far have been revealed (stock images). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

Nameberry has revealed the most popular baby names of the year so far in the UK, and there are some new additions to the list...

If you've got a little one of the way and are on the hunt for some name inspo, a new study has found the most popular monikers of 2021.

For the first time in years, Olivia, which is usually a hugely popular girls' name, doesn't feature on the list at all.

The research comes from Nameberry, who came up with a top five ranking for both boys and girls.

The two lists weren't created using official data on what people have called their babies, but are instead based on names that parents have been researching and showing interest in.

The site used its own popularity rankings to come up with the data, and the names are listed below.

Arlo and Luna are the most popular baby names for boys and girls respectively (stock image). Picture: Getty

Nameberry said that 'cool misuch as Luna and Arlo are proving popular "across the English-speaking world and much of Europe".

The top 5 most popular girls' names of 2021

Luna Ophelia Elodie Iris Maeve

The top 5 most popular boys' names of 2021

Arlo Oscar Hugo Albie Atticus

