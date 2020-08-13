The most popular first dance wedding songs in the world revealed

These are the most popular first wedding dance songs. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

From Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud to John Legend's All Of Me, these first dance wedding songs are seriously popular.

Planning a wedding is a very stressful time for a couple, especially with so many important moments to get right.

Among the bride's dress, the location and the flowers, there is always the question of the first dance song.

While some people like to sway to a romantic classic, others like an upbeat track they can perform to with their new husband or wife.

However, new research has revealed the most popular first dance wedding songs of all time, and most of them are ballads.

The research found that 'A Thousand Years' by Christina Perri was the most popular first dance song. Picture: Getty

The research, carried out by jewellerybox.co.uk, looked into user-created Spotify lists to find which songs have been used the most.

The results found that Christina Perri's A Thousand Years was the world's favourite wedding dance song, appearing on 46 playlists.

Just below this was Amazed by Lonestar, with 44, followed by All Of Me by John Legend.

The research found that Ed Sheeran was the top artist for first wedding dance songs. Picture: PA

The full list of the top 10 first dance wedding songs can be found here:

1. 'A Thousand Years' by Christina Perri

2. 'Amazed' by Lonestar

3. 'All of Me' by John Legend

4. 'Marry Me' by Train

5. 'Make You Feel My Love' bu Adele

5. 'At Last' by Etta James

5. 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran

6. 'Can't Help Falling In Love' by Elvis Presley

7. 'Thinking Out Loud' by Ed Sheeran

7. 'You Are The Best Thing' by Ray LaMontagne

8. 'First Day of My Life' by Bright Eyes

8. 'I Won't Give Up' by Jason Mraz

9. 'Better Together' by Jack Johnson

10. 'Everything' by Michael Buble

John Legend, Elvis Presley and Ray LaMontagne also made it into the top 10. Picture: Getty

The research results also found that Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz, Michael Buble, John Legend and Adele were the world's top favourite first dance artists.

In total, Ed Sheeran appeared 133 times throughout the playlists, with Jason Mraz appearing 79 times with hits such as Lucky, I'm Yours and I Won't Give Up.

Nathan Amery, Head of Digital Marketing at jewellerybox commented on the research:“Unfortunately at the moment, weddings, and celebrations in general, are very different, with many couples having to wait until 2021 to tie the knot. Whilst many are opting for a low-key, smaller gathering because of the pandemic, those who are waiting until 2021 have the benefit of extra planning time and hopefully a safer and more secure wedding next year.

"The first dance song is one of the most important parts of wedding planning. It may not be a key part of the structure such as transport or dresses, but your first dance song can define the first moments of marriage and will be a trigger for the rest of your married lives. Be sure to stay true to you and your partner and your past together, but most of all don't forget to have fun and show your personalities. You will recall your first dance for the rest of your lives so make your song choice a memorable one."

