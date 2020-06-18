The most viewed properties for sale during lockdown - including a £30million mansion

The most popular houses in the UK. Picture: Zoopla

Take a look at the most viewed Zoopla properties people have been looking at during lockdown.

With many of us in need of a distraction right now, it looks as though the whole nation has been dreaming about a new home.

And as families grow tired of their compact houses and lack of outdoor space, according to Zoopla there’s been an increase in the amount of time we are spending looking at properties.

But, as you can imagine it’s not one bed flats in the centre of town that have caught the eye of Brits, but huge £30million mansions instead.

So, take a look at the most viewed properties on Zoopla since the markets reopened on 13 May...

Surrey Mansion. Picture: Zoopla

At the top of the list is a humongous 10-bedroom mansion in Surrey, which is on the market for £30,000,000.

Complete with sprawling views over the open countryside, inside you’ll find six reception rooms, a wine cellar, gym, bowling alley and home cinema, as well as an indoor pool.

There’s also an outdoor swimming pool, a barbecue area and even tennis courts.

Views: 16,193

Read More: Hairdressers banned from chatting when salons reopen to stop spread of coronavirus

Three bed family home in Manchester. Picture: Zoopla

On the market for £230,000, this detached house is clearly popular with families.

It has light and airy living space, a large drive and is just a short distance from the city centre, making it very good value.

Views: 10,103

Birmingham city centre house. Picture: Zoopla

This bargain property is only £25,000.

It might need some work doing to the decor, but has a big garden, spacious lounge and comes with a conservatory.

Views: 8,045

House is Leicestershire. Picture: Zoopla

It seems as though Brits are after affordability in these times, as this £260,00 semi-detached property with a two story extension deemed popular.

Views: 6,486

House in Huddersfield. Picture: Zoopla

Moving away from reasonably priced family homes, this five-bedroom Grade II listed house in Huddersfield has recently had a modern revamp.

And if you’ve always dreamed of having your own lake, this gorgeous five bedroom house could be yours for a cool £2.5million.

Views: 6,305

Read More: Transform your kitchen and bathroom with a simple decluttering project

5-bed property in Essex. Picture: Zoopla

If you reside in the south east, this property in Essex could be your next family home.

It has five bedroom suites complete with their own walk-in-wardrobes and ensuites, as well as a cinema room, private gym, swimming pool and sauna as well as 52 acres of private land.

Views: 5,765

West Midlands home. Picture: Zoopla

Another bargain home, this £99,000 property has a driveway, four bedrooms, three living areas and a spacious kitchen.

Views: 5,594

4-bedroom barn conversion in Euxton village. Picture: Zoopla

This dreamy house has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, two reception rooms and beautiful gardens.

On the market for £474,995, it also has traditional stone walls, along with a log burger and a stunning fireplace.

Views: 5,312

Now Read: Woman reveals how to 'freeze ice cube trays in 30 minutes' using genius hack