Hairdressers banned from chatting when salons reopen to stop spread of coronavirus

Hairdressers have banned small talk. Picture: Getty Images

Hairdressing chat will be kept to a minimum to stop the spread of Covid-19.

As salons finally prepare to open their doors after three months, it looks like things are going to be a bit different.

In fact, instead of quizzing you about your next holiday, hairdressers are being advised to stay silent.

Ahead of lockdown measures relaxing next month, the National Hair and Beauty Federation has asked hairdressers to avoid "face-to-face discussions with clients”, which means keeping chit chat to a minimum.

Hairdressers are planning to reopen on July 4th. Picture: Getty Images

Read More: When will the hairdressers and salons re-open in the UK after lockdown?

As well as this, customers are being urged not to take coats or jackets into salons, while many will wear PPE and hold "virtual consultations".

The National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF) advice issued to barbers and walk-in salons is: "Avoid face-to-face discussions with clients. Discussions about cut, colour and treatments should be made via the mirror while standing behind the client and kept to a minimum.

"You can lower the risk of infection if you stand or sit side-to-side rather than facing people. Consider offering online consultations to reduce the appointment time."

A spokesman for NHBF added: “Salons are putting their own rules in place based on common sense.”

No formal decision has been made by the Prime Minister on when salons and barber shops will be allowed to reopen, however it is thought to be July 4th if COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Hinting at how salons may look in a couple of weeks, Managing Director of Contemporary Salons, Alan Simpson told The Sun: “To ensure that all our clients feel confident and relaxed during their visit we have installed protective screens at reception, every two work stations and at the backwash to allow social distancing.

“Staff will also be adhering to the silence rule at the backwash so, not only can guests relax and enjoy their head massage, they can also feel reassured that germs and air particles are kept to a minimum.”

Toni & Guy will open next month. Picture: PA Images

This comes after chief executive of Toni & Guy, Nigel Darwin revealed new plans for when the chain reopens next month.

There will be a limited amount of people allowed in the salons at one time, with appointments staggered and spaces between chairs widened.

Masks and aprons will be given to staff, and staff will also have to have their temperatures taken daily.

Nigel Darwin said on the reopening plans: "In this initial period, we will look to remove some of the non-essential interaction between clients and our team.

"We will have a period where magazines are removed from salons, and we will be offering a less extensive selection of refreshments.

"Our professional standards were of course already high – but we have revisited all our protocols to ensure they are ready and appropriate for this new time.”

Now Read: How to cut your own hair at home: Hairdressers and barbers reveal top tips while in lockdown