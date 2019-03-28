Woman demands refund for son's wedding after discovering daughter-in-law had her tubes tied in secret

The mother-in-law had been pressuring her son and his wife to have babies for years (stock image). Picture: Getty

The mother-in-law has been pressuring her son and his fiancé to have a baby for years

A woman has claimed that her mother-in-law demanded a refund to her wedding after learning that she had her tubes tied and would therefore not have babies.

Taking the Reddit, the unnamed woman revealed that she and her husband of five years had always made it very clear that she didn't want children.

But, she says, that didn't stop her mother-in-law from putting pressure on them as she's "big into family in the traditional sense".

The woman finally let slip she couldn't have kids at a family BBQ. Picture: Getty

After years of pressurising, the woman claims that she finally let slip she'd had her tubes tied at a family BBQ.

She wrote: "When I get up to grab a beer, my MIL [mother-in-law] asks me if maybe I should drink water instead, because wink wink nudge nudge, you never know.

"I was annoyed by this and said "There's really no chance."

"MIL, all wide-grin, said, 'Oh come on! It's time for you two to finally get serious!

"Put down the beer and tell us when we can finally expect you two to finally make your family official!'"I said 'We've been official for about 5 years now, MIL,' and drink the beer. Husband laughs with me."

"MIL gets more annoyed and says 'Well, you won't be REAL (Lastnames) until you bless us with babies!'

"Husband said, 'Mom, enough.' MIL pushed again. Husband repeated.

"After about fifteen minutes of the usual comments, I finally snapped and said 'MIL, Husband got snipped.

"I had my tubes tied. We're not having kids. You need to stop bringing it up. Period.'"

The woman then revealed that the family took to social media to share "posts, links about how motherhood is a woman's greatest calling, listicles about how unhappy childless women are.

The woman's mother-in-law wouldn't accept that she didn't want to have kids (stock image). Picture: Getty

"Some meme about how "I guess I wasn't a good enough mother and won't be graduating to grandmother."

The mother-in-law then called her to apologise: "My MIL finally called me this morning and told me that she was willing to put this all behind us if Husband and I came over and listened to her reasons that we really "need" to have kids.

"I told her no, that we are tired of her pushing this on us, and then she said 'Well then, I guess you two aren't prepared to be REAL (Lastname)s.

"I'd like a refund for what we paid for the wedding.' (It wasn't that much. It was like $400 (£302.76) for the rehearsal dinner.)

"I hung up on her."