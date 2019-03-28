Mother's Day roses: How to keep your flowers looking fresh for longer

28 March 2019, 08:40

Who doesn't love a bunch of roses?
Who doesn't love a bunch of roses? Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Buying your mum a bunch of roses for Mother's Day - or have you been lucky enough to receive a bunch? Here's how to keep them looking their blooming best.

Getting your mum a bunch of roses for Mother's Day? Or received a bunch yourself in the post?

Nothing's nicer than a fresh bouquet of roses - but it doesn't take long for them to start to lose their vibrancy.

The experts at Roses Only shared a few of their top tips for keeping the gorgeous flowers at their best for longer - and they only take a matter of minutes.

Read more: Give your mum a lovely surprise this Mother's Day with Heart

These easy tips will keep your roses looking lush for longer
These easy tips will keep your roses looking lush for longer. Picture: Roses Only

While it can be tempting to pull off all the roses' leaves and thorns to get them to fit neatly in to a vase, doing it carefully is vital for your flowers' longevity.

Make sure you don't damage any of the stems' outer bark, which can let air seep in and stop the flowers taking in the water they need.

The vase and water are also very important. Change the water every 1-2 days, and make sure the vase is 50 percent of the rose stem length, and filled up to 80 percent.

The final tip - which can seem like a painful thing to do to such beautiful flowers - is to remove one or two outer petals from the flower head each day.

This allows fresher petals to come through, extending the life and look of your roses.

