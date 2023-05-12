Mum with 12 children has been pregnant every year since she got married

12 May 2023, 15:01

A mum has welcomed 12 children over the past 12 years
A mum has welcomed 12 children over the past 12 years. Picture: Instagram @littlehouseinthehighdesert

Courtney Rogers and her husband Chris from New Mexico in the US have had 12 children in 12 years.

There is a real life Cheaper by the Dozen family in the US who have welcomed 12 kids in 12 years.

Courtney Rogers from New Mexico and her husband Chris welcomed baby Cambria into the world in March last year, bringing their total kids to 12.

After they tied the knot, the couple gave birth to their eldest son Clint in March 2010 before going on to have another five boys, followed by six girls.

While the parents have said they never intended to have so many children, they are over the moon with their ‘perfect’ family.

"It is amazing how it worked out too because we had all our boys at the beginning and the last five have been girls, so it all evened out," Courtney said in an interview.

"Clint was born three weeks before I turned 26 but, back then, I had no clue that I would have more children.

"I thought I was too old at 26 and I didn't know they would come so fast, plus include a set of twins.

"Then we said we would have 10 children maximum, but I still felt young and healthy enough, so we pushed it to 12."

The couple are parents to Clay, 11, Cade, 10, Callie, nine, Cash, eight, twins Colt and Case, seven, Calena, six, Caydie, five, Coralee, three, Caris, two, and one-year-old Cambria.

Courtney and her husband Chris have welcomed 12 kids in 12 years
Courtney and her husband Chris have welcomed 12 kids in 12 years. Picture: Instagram @littlehouseinthehighdesert

Since first becoming a mum 13 years ago, Courtney has only gone without being pregnant for seven months, while the biggest gap between two of the children is 20 months.

During this time, Courtney and Chris sadly suffered a miscarriage, with Courtney adding: "It is going to be strange not to have another baby.

"Pregnancy mostly treated me well, I didn't get sick and was never on bedrest, so I could always look after the kids. I have enjoyed having babies."

Courtney shares her family life with her 40,000 followers on her Instagram page, @littlehouseinthehighdesert where she posts adorable pictures of her kids.

