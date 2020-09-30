Mum begs for help with seven-year-old's maths homework - but even a professor can't solve it

30 September 2020, 08:52

The mum asked the internet for help with the tricky question (stock image)
The mum asked the internet for help with the tricky question (stock image). Picture: Getty/Facebook

A desperate mum took to Facebook to ask for advice on how to solve a maths problem given to her son's maths homework.

A mum who asked for help with a tricky question on her seven-year-old's maths homework has left the internet stumped - with even a maths professor unable to help.

Teresa Hopper shared a photo of the problem to Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips and Tricks after she was unable to solve it herself.

She wrote: “I hate homework. Please help!

"Is the answer to a) & b) the same or am I missing something?!"

The question is as follows:

"Karla says: “I have three hundreds counters, 17 tens counters and 16 ones counters.

"a) Can she make two equal three-digit numbers? If so, draw the counters to show them.

"b) Can she make two equal three-digit numbers if she had to use all her counters? If so, draw the counters to show them."

Members of the group were stumped by the question, with one writing: "Unless there’s a diagram to go with it, or more explanation somewhere else."

One commenter, who revealed that he's an expert in maths, couldn't work out the answer either.

He wrote: "I have a PhD in maths, and I have no idea what this question is asking.

"Unless there’s a diagram to go with it, or more explanation somewhere else."

Can you solve it?
Can you solve it? Picture: Facebook

Someone else asked: "How old is this homework meant for?"

Teresa later confirmed to Fabulous that she had worked out the answer - 172 for a, and 243 for b - and that the teacher confirmed she got it right.

She said: "I did and the teacher has marked it as correct! 

"I certainly didn't expect it to be so difficult."

