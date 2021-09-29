'I chose a traditional name for my son - but have been told it's an insult'

29 September 2021, 14:58

The mum asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image)
The mum asked for advice on Mumsnet (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A new mum has spoken of her anguish after being told that the traditional name she picked for her son.

Naming a newborn baby can be a stressful task, with many new-parents eager to pick out a perfect name for their little bundle of joy.

One mum who chose a lovely name for her son was shocked to learn, however, that the name can be used as an insult in the US.

Sharing her story to Mumsnet, she revealed that she and her husband are both from Hungary, and they picked a traditional name - Nimród - for their baby.

However, she has now been told that the word 'nimrod' is American slang for idiot, and she's now having second thoughts about the name.

The mum has her heart set on the name Nimród (stock image)
The mum has her heart set on the name Nimród (stock image). Picture: Getty

As reported by the Mirror, she wrote: "We are from Hungary where Nimród is a popular boy's name, and we'd like to call our child Nimród.

"However, I've just learnt that in American slang ‘nimrod’ means idiot, dimwit, stupid, etc. But I've never heard this in the UK.

"I wonder how bad Nimród sounds for a native English speaker in the UK. We have no connections with the US and our son would grow up in the UK."

She revealed that she does have back-up names in mind - László, Zoltán, and Vajk - but has her heart set on Nimród.

Her post divided opinion on Mumsnet, with one writing: "I'd regard Nimrod as an insult too. Laszlo would be ok I think."

Another added: "Never heard of it as an insult. Lovely piece of music."

A third said: "Yes, I would use Nimrod to mean idiot. Sorry."

And a fourth wrote: "Never heard it as derogatory. Personally love it."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

A school has had to close in Northampton due to a spider infestation

School forced to close due to spider infestation as 1,500 students sent home
A dad has started a campaign to make period pain an 'authorised absence' at schools

Dad-of-three girls campaigning to make period pains a reason to be off school
Check out our favourite sustainable brands

Sustainable clothing UK: The best eco-friendly brands in 2021
Snow could hit the UK within days this autumn

UK weather: Snow could hit Britain in days as temperatures drop 10C

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a pink dress from Nobody's Child

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral pink midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

See the full cast of ITV's Hollington Drive

Hollington Drive cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

You season three and the Princess Diana musical are among the new releases this month

All the TV shows and films coming to Netflix UK in October

TV & Movies

Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are expecting their fourth child

Big Brother couple Mikey and Grace announce they're expecting fourth child

Celebrities

We don't yet know if a second season of Squid Game is on the way

Squid Game director speaks out on the possibility for season two

TV & Movies

Squid Game is on track to become Netflix's biggest ever show

Squid Game on track to be the biggest Netflix series ever

TV & Movies

Franky and Marilyse haven't had an easy ride on MAFS UK

Why Married at First Sight UK fans think Marilyse Corrigan and Franky Spencer have split up

TV & Movies

Priya in Emmerdale is played by Fiona Wade

Inside Emmerdale star Fiona Wade's marriage to fellow soap star Simon Cotton

TV & Movies

Katie Price's family issued a statement on Instagram

Katie Price's family post emotional statement saying they're 'deeply worried' about her

Celebrities

When is the Bake Off final? Here's what we know...

How many episodes are there of Great British Bake Off 2021 and when is the final?

Great British Bake Off

Bridgerton season two will focus on Anthony Bridgerton

When is Bridgerton season two released on Netflix?

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has already seen one baker sent home

Who left Bake Off last week and who is left?

Great British Bake Off

How many winners can there be on Squid Game?

How many people can win Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Squid Games ending explained

What happens at the end of Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

Who plays Ali in Squid Game?

TV & Movies

Park Hae-soo plays Sang Woo in Squid Game

Who plays Sang-woo in Squid Game?

TV & Movies