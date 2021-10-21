Mum furious after neighbour puts 19ft shipping container in garden

21 October 2021, 13:40

A mum of four has been left furious by her neighbour's garden 'shed'
A mum of four has been left furious by her neighbour's garden 'shed'. Picture: Hull Live

A woman has been left furious after her neighbour planted a massive shipping container in his back garden.

The 19ft vessel is just feet away from her living room and can be seen through the window, which she says is blocking the sunlight.

Choosing to stay anonymous, the woman said there is a makeshift chimney attached to the top of the container which she claims is sending ‘toxic’ smoke into her family home in Bransholme, Hull.

The shipping container can be seen from the next door neighbour's garden
The shipping container can be seen from the next door neighbour's garden. Picture: Hull Live
The shipping container takes up the whole garden
The shipping container takes up the whole garden. Picture: Hull Live

She added that she cannot open her windows because of the fumes and keeps the curtains closed all the time because she doesn’t want to have to look at it.

Speaking to Hull Live, the woman - who lives with two of her children - said she has already complained six times to the council but claims they are ‘not interested’.

"I should not have to live like this,” she said, continuing: “When he lights the chimney he burns wood pallets and my living room fills up with toxic smoke that gets on your chest, even when my windows are closed.

“I am constantly having to wash my curtains as they stink of smoke."

The container is said to have been put up around a year and a half ago and had to be craned over the rooftops.

The neighbour apparently said it was going to be a conservatory before putting it up, with the woman adding: “He took our fence down to get it in and when he put it back up, weeks later, he took about an extra foot-and-a-half from my garden.”

While she claimed to have contacted the council multiple times, a spokesperson for Hull City Council has said they have tried to help the tenant.

They said: "Following a service request from the resident in July 2020, investigations were undertaken regarding the smoke and also planning controls relating to the container.

"Upon confirming the results in October 2020, the council made several attempts to contact the resident, however calls and letters were unanswered.

"The most recent service request last week is awaiting further information from the resident. Although further attempts will be made to obtain the information we need, our ability to respond to requests for service is very dependent on a good level of communication from all involved."

