Mum creates incredible Grinch Christmas tree for just £35

18 November 2020, 13:53

A woman has created a Grinch-themed Christmas tree
A woman has created a Grinch-themed Christmas tree. Picture: Facebook/Laura B

A woman has revealed her incredible Christmas tree design inspired by the Grinch.

After a tough year, we’re all in need of some extra festive cheer this winter.

And if you’re looking for Christmas inspiration, look no further than this amazing Grinch tree.

Created by Laura B, the amazing design sees the Dr Seuss character curling his long green fingers around the fir as he gives a menacing look.

The creative mum posted a snap of the tree into the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, explaining that it cost her just £35.

This Grinch Christmas tree was made for £35
This Grinch Christmas tree was made for £35. Picture: Facebook/Laura B

She said she constructed the Grinch figure using a character mask and hands that she picked up on Amazon for just £12.

"I decided to make my own Grinch tree,” she said, explaining: “Grinch mask and hands from Amazon £12. Decorations from Poundland, Asda and B&M.

"Cost me around £35 to make.

"I stuffed the mask, hands and Santa coat and took branches from the back of the tree and added it to the top to make it bend over.

"Not everyone’s taste but we love it."

Laura created a Grinch wreath for her front door
Laura created a Grinch wreath for her front door. Picture: Laura B

Adding some extra detail, she told us at Heart.co.uk: “I took out some of the branches from the back of the tree and twisted them on the top until I got the length I wanted and bent it into shape.

“I stuffed the mask, hands and coat and sewed it onto the tree.”

It didn’t take long for other members to comment on the snap, which received thousands of likes.

“That is amazing and very creative. Well done . Id definitely forget id made it and get a fright in the night,” said one.

Another wrote: “That is brilliant! Definitely worth all your effort! Well done!,” while a third added: “That looks amazing!!”

Laura later thanked her fellow users, writing: “WOW I’m overwhelmed with everyone’s super nice comments. Can’t keep up with the comments to thank you all ☺”

The mum also made a matching wreath which sees the Grinch’s behind, giving the illusion he’s running into her front door.

