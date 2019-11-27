Mum restores 'ruined' iron she was intending to bin with 29p Paracetamol

The paracetamol is an absolute bargain way to clean the iron. Picture: Getty

By Mared Parry

It'll only set you back a matter of pennies and can save you throwing away something that cost a fair bit!

A crafty mum has shared her amazing hack which saved her from throwing away an appliance she had ruined, which only cost her 29p!

Posting in the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK, Laura Siarn Ourthart explained how she was about to throw away her iron but manage to salvage it.

The burnt iron was ready to be thrown out. Picture: Facebook/Laura Outhart

She went on to say she was "amazed" when the 29p Paracetamol which she already owned left her iron sparkling and looking like new.

The mum wrote: "A 29p pack of paracetamols saved me buying a new iron," she explained.

"I am a nightmare for ironing things I shouldn't, and recently ruined my iron.

"I read somewhere that a paracetamol rubbed onto the iron will make it almost like new again.

"This took two paracetamols and it worked better when the iron was hot and not just warm.

"I was amazed how well it worked and how much money it saved me."

The iron looked as good as new when she'd cleaned it. Picture: Facebook

As well as the explanation, she posted two pictures of a before and after, the first of which displayed a huge burn mark on the iron which makes it pretty much impossible to use.

The second shows that the hack has worked and that the iron is pretty much sparkling clean.

The post accumulated almost 6,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

It was a huge hit with the group's member, however, many wanted to know how the mum managed to apply the paracetamol without burning her fingers.

Irons can be expensive to replace. Picture: Getty

To clarify, Laura added: "To anyone asking, I didn't wet the tablet before hand and if you use tweezers and are very careful then you won't get burnt.

"I am not saying do this but it worked for me and saved me buying a new iron.

"I tried other alternatives but this one worked in seconds and the other ways either didn't work or it took too long and I would give up haha."