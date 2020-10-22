Mum says she resents her youngest child as she 'never wanted her'

A mum has opened up about feeling resentful of her youngest child, admitting that she makes up excuses not to spend time with her as she never wanted her.

The woman - who has five kids - said that she and her partner had been perfectly happy raising four children, and that they had 'no desire' for a fifth.

She revealed that she was 'horrified' when she accidentally fell pregnant, and that her daughter Lily arrived just before Christmas.

The mum told Honey: "But, while I do love her, I find that as she gets older I resent her more and more. It was hard enough looking after four kids, so five kids has really tipped me over the edge.

"I am constantly exhausted, always sleep deprived, I am so skinny, I can hardly put on any weight and I often have times when I wish I could run away to a desert island.

"Now that Lily is two, I find that I come up with all kinds of excuses not to spend time with her. The poor little girl – almost everything she does seems to annoy me and it's not her fault at all."

The mum said that she makes excuses not to take her to places like the supermarket, and often speaks abruptly to her by accident.

She said that she hopes she will 'soften' towards Lily, adding: "I just wish I saw her as more of a blessing than I do right now."

