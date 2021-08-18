Mum furious after stranger refuses to entertain her ‘bored’ son during flight

A mum has been branded ‘entitled’ after demanding a stranger entertain her seven-year-old son on flight.

It can be tough entertaining children during a flight.

But one mum has sparked debate after she tried to enlist the help of a stranger to keep her seven-year-old son busy.

In a post on Reddit, an anonymous woman explained that she was boarding a flight from Budapest to London last year, when a mum sitting in the same row started speaking to her.

She asked the woman if she would swap her window seat to sit in the aisle, so that her seven-year-old son could look out of the window instead.

The Reddit user agreed, before starting to watch a superhero film on her phone with her headphones in.

But after 20 minutes, the mum and son swapped places so the child was sitting in the middle seat and could watch the superhero film over her shoulder.

When it got to a particularly gruesome scene, the mum asked if the movie was appropriate for children, to which the woman responded to say it was rated a 15.

The mum then suggested she put on something more child friendly or turn the film off completely.

“I was shocked,” the Reddit user said, continuing: “'Uh, no. I'm still gonna watch the movie I picked for my flight' I responded.

“Now the kid pipes up, 'Have you got any games I could play?' 'No, because I'm watching a movie'. 'Come on, he's bored' [the mum] said.”

To which the woman replied: "Not my problem though is it?

"It's not my problem that your child is bored, you should have planned ahead.”

She then went back to watching her film, before later hearing the mum mumble: "You could at least let my kid play a game now, you spiteful b****”.

After the story was shared on Reddit, one person replied: "You sit next to my child? You better entertain them. This mindset is so entitled and disgusting."

A second wrote: "I would never EVER hand my phone to a stranger. That's ridiculous that she would ask you to do that.”

While a third added: ​​:I just don't know how a person can even think this way.. Never in a million years would that thought and entitlement have crossed my mind!! It's not your business so you leave it be, that simple.”