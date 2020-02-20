The new plastic £20 note launches today - and some could be worth hundreds

The new £20 notes have entered circulation. Picture: Getty

The new plastic twenty pound note launches in the UK today (20 February) - here's where you can get one.

A brand-new £20 has entered circulation in the UK today, which features a self-portrait of artist Joseph Mallord William Turner.

The new polymer note marks the start of the Bank of England's crackdown on the country's most forged banknote - as they account for around 88 per cent of fake notes.

It will feature two see-though windows and a two-colour foil in an attempt to stave off forgeries.

Around 2 billion of the new notes have been printed, and they will be rolled out in cash machines across the country throughout the next fortnight.

In Scotland, the new banknote will be released on 27 February from Bank of Scotland and Clydesdale - and Royal Bank of Scotland will roll theirs out from March 5.

The Bank of England is cracking down on forgery with the new notes. Picture: Getty

Are there any rare serial numbers on the new £20 notes?

Like the plastic £5 and £10 notes, some of the new twenty pounds will be more valuable than others. Notes with the very low serial numbers are given to the Queen, and the Bank of England will also auction off rarer notes for charity.

However, some of the valuable notes will be entering general circulation, meaning some members of the public could get their hands on them.

The new notes will appear on cashpoints over the course of the next two weeks. Picture: Getty

When can the public get their hands on the new £20 notes?

The new £20 notes will start to appear in banks, cashpoints and post offices today (20 February) and will continue to be rolled out in the next couple of weeks.

