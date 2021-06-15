New wedding rules: what are the rules for weddings from June 21?

By Polly Foreman

Boris Johnson announced that the cap on weddings will be lifted on June 21 - here are all the new rules that ceremonies and receptions must follow.

The government announced this week that the June 21 date for lockdown-easing would be pushed back by four weeks to July 19.

Speaking at a press conference from Downing Street, Boris Johnson confirmed, however, that the cap on guests at weddings will be lifted on that date as planned.

There will therefore be no legal limits on the number of people allowed to attend weddings from June 21.

Here's your need-to-know on what the rules will be from that date.

What are the new wedding rules from June 21?

From June 21, the current 30-guest cap will be removed. It will therefore be up to each individual venue to decide how many people can attend, in line with social distancing guidelines.

The Sun reports that risk assessments must be carried out by venues to assess how many guests can be there, and risk assessments must also be carried out for weddings on private land, including gardens.

Government guidance will advise against dancing at weddings, other than the bride and groom's first dance.

Communal singing will also be advised against, but choirs, bands and musicians can perform in groups of up to six indoors, and 30 outdoors.

Close contact between friends and family is a 'personal choice', but people will be encouraged to 'exercise caution' and practice social distancing where possible.

Guest will not be required to sit on socially distanced tables, but they should "consider the risks of doing so, as set out in new guidance on meeting friends and family"

Government guidance states that anyone attending a wedding must "always make space for other people to keep their distance if they want to".

Anyone attending weddings should also wear face masks when not eating and drinking.

Speeches should ideally take place outside or in well ventilated areas, and PA systems should be used if possible.