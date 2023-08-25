Paddington Bear stamps released by Royal Mail for 65th anniversary

Brand new Paddington stamps have been revealed. Picture: Royal Mail

By Hope Wilson

Everyone's favourite bear is going to have their own stamps.

Paddington Bear is set to appear on 10 special stamps released by Royal Mail to mark the bear's 65th anniversary.

Paddington made his first appearance in 1958 in Michael Bond's book A Bear Called Paddington where he captured the nation's heart.

The Peruvian bear previously featured on Royal Mail stamps back in 2014 to celebrate 60 years of television, alongside Peppa Pig, Shaun the Sheep and Bob the Builder.

The stamps will go on sale 5th September.

Here are the Paddington stamps:

Ivor Wood's designs from the TV series of Paddington appear on the stamps. Picture: Royal Mail

The stamps will go on sale in September. Picture: Royal Mail

The original drawings from the strip cartoon Paddington are also part of the collection. Picture: Royal Mail

Paddington will be celebrating their 65th anniversary. Picture: Royal Mail

Last year Paddington became a national symbol of grief after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen met Paddington prior to her death when the two took part in a heartwarming sketch that delighted the nation.

When Her Majesty sadly passed away, members of the public laid hundreds of Paddington teddy bears at the gates of Buckingham Palace to pay tribute.

Paddington Bears were laid in tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Paddington has gained a legion of fans over the years after appearing in numerous books and films.

Actor Ben Wishaw voiced Paddington Bear in the Paddington film franchise, with Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Jim Broadbent starring alongside.

The third film, Paddington in Peru, is currently filming.

