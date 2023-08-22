Lawyer reveals whether you can you go to prison for not paying TV Licence

22 August 2023, 17:37 | Updated: 22 August 2023, 17:46

Lawyer Nasir Hafezi said not paying your licence fee could lead to prison.
Lawyer Nasir Hafezi said not paying your licence fee could lead to prison. Picture: Alamy

Legal expert Nasir Hafezi has explained what happens if you don't pay your TV licence fees.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you're an Eastenders addict or love Strictly Come Dancing then you're probably used to paying your TV Licence by now.

In fact, most Brits happily sign up to watch their favourite BBC shows and have no issue shelling out for the right to screen them.

Some UK residents make a point of opting out and only stream programmes on alternative channels, but there are a handful of viewers who won't bear the cost and simply pray enforcement officers don't turn up at their door.

So what happens if you watch BBC channels but refuse to pay the fee? Can you go to prison for not paying your TV licence? Here, a legal expert debunks the question.

If you don't pay, you could end up in court with a fine of £1,000.
If you don't pay, you could end up in court with a fine of £1,000. Picture: Alamy

Can you go to prison for not paying your TV licence?

Legal expert Nasir Hafezi has revealed exactly what might happen if you don't pay your TV licence fee, which currently stands at £159 per year.

He explained that you in fact can be prosecuted for watching or streaming TV shows without paying the annual cost.

This could end up in a court appearance, resulting in a potential fine of up to £1,000.

However, he also made clear that this outcome doesn't mean you will go to prison.

Serving jail time would only stem from a "refusal to pay the fine", whilst being in a scenario where "all other enforcement methods have been tried".

Nasir clarified: "In short, while you cannot go to prison for simply not paying your TV licence fee, you can go to prison if you deliberately refuse to pay the court fine."

Nasir Hafezi explained that going to prison for refusing to pay is unlikely but not impossible.
Nasir Hafezi explained that going to prison for refusing to pay is unlikely but not impossible. Picture: Alamy

TV licensing has issued guidelines on why – and how – you need to pay your annual fees.

And while the company regularly sends out enforcement officers to question those without one, it claims prosecution is not its usual policy.

"We will only prosecute as a last resort," says the official website.

"You may be offered an alternative to prosecution first, such as setting up a payment plan. If this is an option for you, we’ll confirm this in writing.

"However, it’s highly likely that you’ll be prosecuted and still need to buy a TV licence if any of the following applies to you:

  • You have a previous TV licensing conviction, or you have been considered for prosecution in the past.
  • We needed to use detection equipment or get a search warrant to gather evidence in your case.
  • You made a false declaration of not needing a TV licence.
  • You said that you did not, or do not, intend to pay your licence fee even though you needed one.
  • You were offered an alternative to prosecution, but still failed to pay for a licence in full or make the payments you needed to for one.

"If we do prosecute, you will be sent one of the following; a Single Justice Procedure Notice (England and Wales only), or a summons (Northern Ireland and Isle of Man).

"In jurisdictions where we do not have the right to prosecute, we report cases to the local law enforcement agencies who then decide whether or not to prosecute."

There are circumstances in which customers who haven't purchased a licence may been given special allowances, for example "vulnerable" people who are unable to buy or manage a TV Licence.

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The bride was upset when she discovered her nephew was wearing white to her wedding [stock image]

Bride asks six-year-old nephew to leave wedding after he wore white

Martin Lewis' MSE have shared how to save on your shop

Martin Lewis' Money Saving Experts reveal how to save on your supermarket shop

Wilko have launched a huge sale

Wilko administration sale: When does it start and what are the discounts?

News

Mum Brianna revealed she charges her husband a 'cleaning fee' every month.

Woman charges husband £250 a month for cleaning their house

The government have called for pubs to serve alcohol before 11am

Government calls for pubs to open early on Sunday for World Cup Final

News

Trending on Heart

Caleb Miligan has a dark past

Who plays Caleb Miligan in Emmerdale and when did he arrive in the village?

TV & Movies

Jane McDonald went skinny-dipping in an outdoor pool on Mount Fuji.

Jane McDonald, 60, strips totally naked for new travel show

TV & Movies

E4's Love Triangle is an exciting new dating show with plenty of shock twists and turns.

Explosive new dating show from Married at First Sight producers is coming to the UK

TV & Movies

Jonnie Irwin regularly shares health updates

Jonnie Irwin health latest: How is he now?

Showbiz

The Irish singer's children are spending the second half of the summer with their dad.

Una Healy opens up on co-parenting with ex-husband Ben Foden

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has announced the start date for Sort Your Life Out series three

Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out: New series start date revealed

Celebrities

Sue shared the moment an ice cream van pulled up outside her family's vacation home.

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals she spends over £60 a time on ice cream for her kids

Celebrities

Matthew Wolfenden is rumoured to be leaving Emmerdale

How does Matthew Wolfenden leave Emmerdale? Everything we know about his exit so far

Celebrities

EastEnders has changed its schedule ahead of the big Beale return.

Why is Eastenders not on tonight?

TV & Movies

The 22 Kids and Counting star said "gosh this was so scary".

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford in choking horror on Florida trip as daughter rushes to help

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon updated fans after her gym blunder

Stacey Solomon updates fans as she battles injury following 'embarrassing gym blunder'

Celebrities

Phil Spencer's parents were killed in a car accident last Friday.

Phil Spencer says parents ‘slipped away’ together in emotional tribute after car crash

Celebrities

Alison Hammond told fans she was joining the Loose Women line-up.

Alison Hammond reveals she's joining Loose Women

Celebrities

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Emmerdale's Liam Fox teases return for Dan Spencer after emotional goodbye

Showbiz

Celebrity Race Across the World is on the way following the hugely successful original series.

Celebrity Race Across the World: Line-up, start date and where they're racing

TV & Movies