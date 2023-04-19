Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess

19 April 2023, 15:48

Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess
Dad-of-two slams airline for making his pregnant wife clean up kids' mess. Picture: Twitter/Instagram - Anthony Bass
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The man claims a flight attendant made his pregnant wife 'get on her hands and knees' to clean up their children's mess, but is he right to complain?

Toronto Blue Jays baseball player Anthony Bass has slammed United Airlines after he claimed his pregnant wife was made to clean up popcorn mess made by their two children on a flight.

It started over the weekend when Anthony tweeted the following message alongside a picture of his children – aged two and five-years-old – and the popcorn mess on the plane seats and floor: "The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!"

While he was outraged by the treatment his wife, Sydney Rae James, was shown on the flight, his criticism caused some controversy online with some people questioning why flight attendants should be expected to clean up mess left by little ones.

One person commented on the tweet: "Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your two year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them", to which Anthony replied that he thought the cleaning up responsibilities should be left to the "cleaning crew they hire".

Anthony Bass took to Twitter to complain about the airline after he says his pregnant wife was made to clear up mess made by their children
Anthony Bass took to Twitter to complain about the airline after he says his pregnant wife was made to clear up mess made by their children. Picture: Twitter/Anthony Bass

While a few people asked why he didn't clean up the mess himself, it is unknown whether he was on the flight with his wife and children.

Anthony also made clear on Twitter that the airline had handed out the popcorn to the passengers.

Anthony made it clear that the popcorn was given to his children by the airline, and not from his wife
Anthony made it clear that the popcorn was given to his children by the airline, and not from his wife. Picture: Twitter/Anthony Bass

United Airlines have replied to Anthony's tweet saying they "understood his concern" before asking for more details so they could look into the incident.

The baseball player later added on Twitter: "Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally."

Anthony and his wife Sydney are expecting their third child
Anthony and his wife Sydney are expecting their third child. Picture: Instagram/Anthony Bass

While it appears the issue is being dealt with between the Anthony's family and the airline, it hasn't stopped many people sharing their own thoughts on his complaint.

One person commented: "What if every passenger made a mess like this? Not a lot of personal accountability here. Or consideration for the low-wage worker who may have to do the job. Cleaning it up is just the right thing to do."

Another, however, came to the defence of Anthony and his 22-week pregnant wife, writing: "With all due respect. No one knows what they have been though that day. Flight attendants should not tell pregnant customers to pick anything up, in fact no one should. Pregnant women need to be cut lots and lots slack. They are doing an amazing job."

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Parents Sofia and Lorenzo have struggled to tell the boys apart since birth.

Panicked mum of twins calls police when she can't tell sons apart

33 schools across Suffolk and Essex are due to close for an additional five days.

Parents furious after schools add one-week extra holiday to autumn half-term

Baby Audrey is the first baby girl to be born into Andrew's family in 138 years!

Couple welcome first baby girl of the family in 138 years

A mum has revealed the note she was sent by a neighbour

Mum receives 'threatening note' from neighbour ordering kids to be quiet between 7am and 7pm
A woman has banned her family from changing her baby

Mum bans grandparents from changing her child's nappy to 'protect newborn’s privacy'

Trending on Heart

The Asian hornet has been sighted in the UK twice this year already

Asian hornet with deadly sting identified in the UK for second time this year

Phillip Schofield has been praised for offering a caller a surprise getaway

Phillip Schofield surprises This Morning caller with getaway amid unhappy marriage

TV & Movies

Supermarket prices have risen up to 80%

Biggest supermarket price rises revealed in new survey

News

Holly Willoughby won't be on This Morning today

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning today and what is shingles?

TV & Movies

Paul O'Grady's funeral is this week

Paul O'Grady funeral details confirmed as locals invited to pay respects

Showbiz

A waiter has revealed her frustration at a group splitting a bill 21 ways

Waiter frustrated as table of 21 ask for separate bills

Here's our pick of the best hotels in London

London's best hotels for your staycation in the big city

Travel

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend were on the red carpet

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant share red carpet kiss in rare public appearance

Showbiz

Phillip Schofield thanked fans for their support after his brother was charged

Phillip Schofield thanks fans for support as he returns to This Morning after brother's guilty verdict

TV & Movies

Amy Lou Smith gave birth before her BGT audition aired

Britain’s Got Talent star gives birth hours before her audition airs

TV & Movies

Evelyn Ellis previously appeared on Big Brother

Married at First Sight Australia star Evelyn Ellis' dramatic Big Brother UK appearance

TV & Movies

King Charles Coronation mugs are the must-buy for the royal event

King Charles Coronation mugs: 13 classic and traditional royal keepsakes

Shopping

A Tesco shopper found a Huntsman spider in his bananas

Terrified shopper finds world’s largest venomous spider with egg sac in Tesco bananas

Owen Warner has gone official with his new girlfriend Gemma Donovan

Inside I'm A Celebrity winner Owen Warner’s romance with Jason Donovan's daughter

Showbiz