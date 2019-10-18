Study finds metals such as lead, arsenic and mercury in 95 per cent of baby food

Of 168 baby foods tested, the results found that 95 per cent contained metals. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A shocking new study has found 1 in 4 baby foods contain four metals; lead, arsenic cadmium and mercury.

A study conducted by Healthy Babies Bright Features has found shocking results about the contents of 168 different baby foods.

Of 168 baby foods tested, the results found that 95 per cent contained metals.

READ MORE: Mum praises ‘magic’ £9.99 pillow spray for helping her baby sleep through the night

Of these, one in four contained all four metals tested –lead, arsenic cadmium and mercury.

Scientists have warned that these metals can erodes developing brains and damage your children's IQ.

A shocking new study has found 1 in 4 baby foods contain four metals; lead, arsenic cadmium and mercury. Picture: Getty

Heavy metals in baby food is nothing new, with reports of the harmful substance spanning over ten years. Picture: Getty

The study revealed that despite the risks of metal in baby food – with a few exceptions – there are “no specific limits for toxic heavy metals in baby food”.

As shocking as the results are, heavy metals in baby food is nothing new, with reports of the harmful substance spanning over ten years.

Healthy Babies Bright Features are helping parents to lower the amount of metal their baby is exposed to, suggesting a range of food and drink alternatives.

READ MORE: Headteacher BANS parents from using mobile phones in school playground so kids aren’t ignored

For example, choosing a rice-free snack instead of a puff snack (rice) contains 93 per cent less metal levels, while tap water opposed to fruit juice contains 68 per cent less.

Of 168 baby foods tested, the results found that 95 per cent contained metals. Picture: Getty

However, they have warned that parents “can’t shop their way out of these exposures” with organic foods, or by moving to homemade purees.

They explain: “Heavy metals are naturally occurring in soil and water and are found at elevated levels in fields polluted by pesticides, contaminated fertiliser, airborne contaminants and industrial operations.

“Food crops uptake these metals naturally. Leafy greens and root crops like carrots and sweet potatoes retain more than most other types of fruits and vegetables. How the food is processed may also a effect the levels.

“Organic standards do not address these contaminants, and foods beyond the baby food aisle are equally affected.”

Healthy Babies Bright Features are calling for baby food companies to take more steps to reduce heavy metals in their products.

You can read the entire report here.