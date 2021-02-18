Dad who delivered both his baby daughters reveals he used shoe lace to tie umbilical cord

Matt had to deliver both of his children with Emma. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

The dad has been called a 'superdad' after he stepped up not once, but twice, to deliver his baby daughters.

Matt Davis, 29, and Emma Davis, 29, are the proud parents of two beautiful baby girls.

The only thing that makes this family unusual is that the dad, Matt, had to deliver both babies.

The couple appeared on Lorraine as they relived their children's unusual births. Picture: ITV

Their first baby together, Aria, was born in July 2019, and was delivered by Matt in their bedroom after Emma went from contractions to labour in a short time.

The couple explained that they called the midwife, who asked Matt if he could see any blood, which is when he saw the baby's head.

Being talked through the delivery on the phone, Matt made sure baby Aria was facing the right way, checked her airways and even used his shoe lace to tie the umbilical cord to stop blood going back up.

Matt revealed that the during the first birth he used a shoe lace to tie the umbilical cord. Picture: ITV

Both mum and baby were fine, and it wasn't long until Emma fell pregnant again with their second baby.

Emma said: "We made jokes about what if the baby was delivered again without help but we thought that would be impossible."

However, that is exactly what happened.

For their second baby, the pair had arranged to have it at home – but with professional help.

But when Emma's waters broke in the middle of the night six days before her due date, the couple were forced to deliver the baby alone again.

Emma explained: "We phoned the midwife and she wasn’t on call so another one was on her way from 30 minutes away. I thought 'here we go again'."

Their second baby, Thea, was delivered by Matt again within 17 minutes.

Emma joked: "Matt was on the phone and got his shoelace ready to tie the umbilical cord and she said to leave it and that that’s not how things are done. He was like this is what I did last year."

Although traumatic, Matt said: "It honestly feels amazing knowing I brought both of the girls into the world.

"Well, helped, because obviously, Emma did most of the hard work.

"It really was a surreal experience and I won’t ever forget it."

