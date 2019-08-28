Mum reveals GENIUS hack to turn economy seats into a bed on long haul flights

The hack is only available on one airline. Picture: Getty/Facebook

A mum has revealed a genius way to totally transform long haul flights with kids

A mum has revealed a genius hack to turn economy plane seats into a bed - which could make long haul flights with children significantly less stressful.

Adele Barbaro shared details of the hack, which costs just $200 (£104), on her Facebook page - detailing how paying for an extra seat made she got the entire three-seat row for her kids.

The upgrade allows passengers to turn their row into a bed. Picture: Facebook

She did so on her flight from Melbourne to Los Angeles, and was able to turn the entire row into a bed.

The hack is only available on certain Air New Zealand flights using the Sky Couch upgrade - as these are special seats that fold out and create a bed.

"If there is two of you travelling, you can purchase a third seat at half price and you will get the entire row to yourself,’ explained Adele in her Facebook post.

"The leg rests all rise to meet the chair in front and create a completely flat, large play or sleep area. Paul and Harvey had a bed and so did Chloe and I.

"It’s the next best thing to business (but way cheaper) and perfect for long haul flights with young families. And we all slept."

The upgrade is sadly only available on one airline. Picture: Facebook

Many of her followers flocked to the comment section to voice their own experiences of the upgrade, with one writing: "It was just us and one baby – a MUCH better option than the bassinet seats as I could lie down and feed and both me and baby could sleep (while his dad binge-watched movies! Haha!)".

Another mum expressed her frustration that this upgrade isn't available on all flights.

"I wish every airline would allow this as it would be very handy when travelling to Ireland which is two flights first one 14hrs and second one 8hrs but unfortunately they won’t let us use them," one wrote.

