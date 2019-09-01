Healthier habits made easier: how to help the kids eat better

On Air Now
1 September 2019
The kids are back at school so that means lunch boxes are at the ready. It can be easy to fall into bad habits but take a look at Change4Life's quick and simple hacks for kids’ breakfasts, lunches and snacks
Making tasty and healthier meals and snacks that will keep children fuller for longer doesn’t have to be challenging and a little bit of planning can go a long way.
Lunch boxes are one way that parents can help to cut down the amount of sugar their children are having, but breakfast and after school snacks can also be a great time to make some easy sugar swaps! Just one or two everyday swaps can really make a difference to how much sugar you child is having.
Change4Life nutritionist, Orla Hugueniot, who is a mum herself, has shared her quick tips and simple sugar swap ideas for parents to help reduce the amount of sugar they are eating and drinking.
Lower sugar cereals and yoghurts, porridge, fruit and wholemeal toast are all good breakfast options. Try swapping higher sugar cereals such as frosted flakes or honey crunch cereal for wheat biscuits or no added sugar muesli.
Not only is it time spent together, but it can be a great to get your kids involved with healthier foods. When making sandwiches, try swapping white bread for wholegrain, which will help your children feel fuller for longer. Add a piece of fruit and if your kids like a sweet treat, swap cakes and biscuits for malt loaf or a fruited teacake.
It’s also a good idea to keep ready-to-eat fruit and vegetables in the fridge – chopped carrots, cucumbers, celery and peppers – so there are easy snacks to hand that kids can eat with their fingers. If you’re shopping for packaged snacks for your children, some ideas include malt loaf slice, fresh or tinned fruit salad, sugar-free jelly, plain rice cakes or crackers with lower-fat cheese, lower-fat, lower-sugar fromage frais and yoghurt.
Water and lower-fat milk are the best choices but swapping cola and higher sugar juice drinks for no added sugar ones will also help you cut down the amount of sugar your kids have.
Visit this link for more quick and simple breakfast, lunchbox and snack ideas.
