James and Ola Jordan expecting first child after 'IVF struggles'

James and Ola Jordan are expecting their first child. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Emma Gritt

The former Strictly Come Dancing stars announced they are to be parents with a cute photo of them holding a baby scan, after admitting to fans that they had been struggling for years to conceive.

The dancer couple, who used to be a part of the line-up on Strictly Come Dancing, told fans that they were delighted to reveal they will soon have a new addition to their family.

On Sunday evening, Dancing On Ice champion James, 40, posted a photo of him and his 36-year-old wife looking loved up as they held a baby scan photo.

He wrote: "Myself and @olajordan have been waiting for this moment for what seems like an eternity.

"After being with each other for 20 years and our love for each other growing stronger every day we finally feel complete and are so excited to share our amazing news that we are expecting a baby!!!! 👶

The dancer couple have been together for 20 years. Picture: Getty

"It’s been a long time coming but the day we found out was honestly the happiest day of our lives. It’s something we have both wanted for a long time and I know Ola will make the best mummy ever.

"For anyone else who might read this that is going through the emotional rollercoaster of trying to start a family, never ever stop believing and be there for each other like I was for Ola and she was for me. I now can’t wait to hold my baby in my arms...... Big love to all of you xxx."

He added that fans could read all about their "story of IVF struggles and now the joy of pregnancy" in the new issue of Hello! Magazine, who he also thanked for their support.

In February, Ola told Hello!:"James is also desperate to have babies and I just wish it could have happened by now. That's the one gift I would love to give him.

"I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right. But for us it just hasn't happened like that."

And James added: "The irony is that for 17 years during our career we tried not to have children because dancing is not a career that easily fits in with family life.

"When we finally did try, it was a sting to realise we couldn't conceive straight away."

James and Ola met in 1999 and were friends for two years before getting together and eventually marrying in 2003.