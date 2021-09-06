New term tech for kids of all ages: Smartwatches, tablets, headphones designed for school children

We've rounded up some of the best tech for kids available now. Picture: Alamy

By Heart reporter

Watching your children head off to school can bring a range of emotions, but don't let worrying where they are be one of them - these watches come with GPS technology and other brilliant features.

myFirst Fone R1

The watch has a multitude of safety features. Picture: My First Tech

This amazing all-in-one device is a combination of phone, music player, 2mp camera, clock, GPS tracker, and fitness tracker.

Some of its key features include:

Advanced GPS, WiFi and GSM to help parents accurately and quickly track their kids.

Geo-Fencing - Keep your child within 200m from the boundaries of your holiday home or any location. Preset safety zones by highlighting geo-locations in the iOS or Android app.

One-Touch SOS - Send distress signals through an integrated SOS button. Once activated, parents will receive an emergency location alert with a 30s live recording of surrounding sounds.

2-Way Voice and Video Calls - Using cellular networks, both the R1 kids smartwatch and smartphone can communicate through voice or video calls just like a regular phone.

MP3 player and built-in loudspeaker that provides up to 10 hours playback time which is great for music or listening to audiobooks.

School Mode - With flexible customisation on class mode, R1 can be silenced at a specified day or time to minimise distractions.

iOS & Android Compatible - myFirst Fone mobile application is compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices.

Where to buy: myFirst.Tech, £145.50

Belkin SoundForm Mini Wireless On-Ear Headphones for Kids

The headphones have been designed to be extra comfy for kids. Picture: Belkin

These colourful headphones come with customisable stickers and are great for learning at home.

Some of the headphones key features include:

Easy pairing and intuitive controls are perfect even for young kids.

A volume cap of 85dB* keeps them safe during longer listening sessions.

A battery life of up to 30 hours means kids can spend more uninterrupted time with their favourite sounds.

Especially designed to be safe from spills and accidents.

Designed to work with popular distance-learning devices and apps.

Includes an optional wired connection.

Where to buy: Amazon, £29.99

JLab Talk Go microphone

the JLab Talk GO is lightweight and ideal for taking to school or college. Picture: JLab

Video calls and Zoom lessons aren't going anywhere, even when kids go back to school!

Make sure that their teachers and peers can hear them loud and clear with a professional quality microphone you simply plug in to your computer.

It's also great for recording audio to go along with presentations, and other audio-visual projects... and recording podcasts, social media and YouTube videos!

Some of its key features include:

Compact, lightweight and portable usb microphone with speaker and studio quality performance.

Great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use.

You can bring it anywhere, anytime; the perfect microphone for streaming

Talk GO offers a 5-foot USB/USB-C input cable to plug into your device and operate your recording hassle-free and within seconds - no drivers needed, it's plug and play.

Use the standard-sized 5/8” input for swivel mounting camera tripods or other stands.

Where to buy: Amazon, £49.99

Spacetalk Adventurer

The Spacetalk Adventurer has great connectivity features. Picture: Spacetalk

This all-in-one smartwatch, 4G phone and GPS device is the perfect companion for kids’ adventures - and provides peace of mind to parents.

Some of its key features include:

In-built safety features, pre-approved Safe Contacts list and GPS monitoring.

4G, SMS, chat capabilities - but no access to social media.

Accurate GPS technology helps children stay visible to parents and carers - even when they're out of home.

School Mode feature can be used during school hours to help kids focus on their studies.

Dustproof, splashproof and works for up to 30 minutes underwater to a depth of one metre - perfect for kids who love an adventure!

Where to buy: Amazon, £189, or O2 customers can get the smartwatch with no upfront cost on a 24-month custom plan for £7.88 a month, with a £5 monthly airtime plan, including unlimited minutes, texts and 1GB of data.

Groov-e Kidz wireless headphones

The wireless headphones are great for remote learning and watching videos on their tablets. Picture: Groov-e

The Groov-e Kidz Bluetooth headphones are suited for use with all devices, and are ideal for homework, remote learning or watching educational videos.

Fully charged, the Kidz headphones offer up to 7.5 hours wireless playtime, but the optional 3.5mm headphone jack means they can continue to be used for even longer.

The headphones are available in blue or pink.

Where to buy: Groov-e, Currys, Tesco, RRP £24.99, but also on sale at Amazon for now for just £9.56!