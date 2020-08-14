Exclusive

Parents 'disgusted' after cold water reveals hidden 'sexy' lingerie on LOL Surprise Dolls

14 August 2020, 11:23 | Updated: 14 August 2020, 11:32

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

LOL Surprise Dolls are being criticised by mums and dads after their cold water tests revealed shocking results.

Parents have taken to social media this week to share their disgust after discovering hidden outfits on their children's LOL Surprise Dolls.

Numbers of people have been trying the cold water test to see if their children's toys reveal anything, and many of them have been shocked to discover tattoos and 'sexy' lingerie on them.

Using the hashtag #SaveOurChildren, parents have been sharing the shocking results on Twitter and Facebook, branding the hidden outfits 'disgusting' and 'inappropriate'.

Parents have been dipping the dolls in ice water to reveal the hidden outfits
Parents have been dipping the dolls in ice water to reveal the hidden outfits. Picture: Heart

One mum's test revealed that her daughter's LOL Surprise Doll had panda eyes and red thigh-high boots on after exposing it to ice water.

Others have revealed bras and underwear on the dolls, with one even wearing fishnet tights.

The doll before and after being immersed in cold water
The doll before and after being immersed in cold water. Picture: Heart
Immersing the doll in cold water revealed the hidden design
Immersing the doll in cold water revealed the hidden design. Picture: Heart
The LOL Doll we tested was also wearing sexy underwear
The LOL Doll we tested was also wearing sexy underwear . Picture: Heart

Another mum found a seashell bikini, a thong and tattoos over her child's toy.

However, some owners of the dolls have also tried the same experiment, and found nothing hidden under their dolls.

Heart bought a £12 LOL Surprise Doll and after immersing it in ice cold water, found it was 'wearing' a pair of lacy knickers with a bow on the back, and had hidden tattoos across its chest.

Other parents have found seashell bikinis hidden on their dolls
Other parents have found seashell bikinis hidden on their dolls. Picture: Facebook/Lotti Davis

One disturbed mother shared a picture of her child's LOL Doll on Twitter wearing lingerie, captioning it with: "So I was just told that when you put an LOL doll in water the clothes at appear is lingerie. Well I honestly didn’t believe it until I checked for myself, and I’ll be damned they do. Wtf is wrong with toy makers today?"

Another mum has called the dolls "so wrong" after finding 'sexy underwear' on her child's doll.

Writing on Facebook, Lotti Davis wrote: "Saw the video about the LOL dolls circulating with their ‘sexy underwear’ being revealed when in ice cold water.. so tried it out.. and I’m disgusted, even on the baby one there’s a bra and there’s a missing part in the underwear right on the private parts of the bigger one. This is so so wrong!! Stop sexualising kids!"

The LOL Surprise Dolls are extremely popular with children
The LOL Surprise Dolls are extremely popular with children. Picture: Argos

Replying to a comment on the post, Lotti said: "I wasn’t expecting it to be real but it left me speechless! Something needs to be done they’re so popular among kids."

Heart.co.uk have reached out to LOL Surprise Dolls who have no comment at this time.

