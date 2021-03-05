Mum furious after sister gives newborn baby the same name as her daughter

5 March 2021, 12:26

Would you be angry at your sister for doing this?
Would you be angry at your sister for doing this?
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The woman asked people online whether she was being unreasonable to be upset by her sister's actions.

A mum has been left raging after she found out her sister had named her newborn baby the same name as her own daughter.

The woman took to Facebook to ask people if they would also be annoyed, with many agreeing that her sister was out of order.

The woman asked people online if she was being unreasonable for being upset
The woman asked people online if she was being unreasonable for being upset

Sharing a poll on social media, the woman wrote: "So I have a daughter named X*, she's seven-years-old and my sister has just given birth to her little girl three days ago and has also decided to call her X*.

"It annoyed me of all the named in the world my SISTER has chosen MY daughters name. Am I being silly for actually letting this annoy me or am I overreacting?"

She added: "We aren't close close but see each other now and again."

*X name hidden for privacy.

While the sisters are not close, they still see each other
While the sisters are not close, they still see each other

Over 1,000 people voted on the poll that it would annoy them too, but there were some who thought it was a "compliment".

However, there were only ten people who voted for the latter.

One person commented on the post: "I’d never call my kids after my sisters kids it’s super weird I don’t get how people are saying it’s just a name."

Most people agreed that the sister was out of order
Most people agreed that the sister was out of order

Another wrote: "I don’t think I’d be raging but I’d definitely be confused about it, like I don’t understand choosing the same name as somebody else’s child in the family. Very strange anyway ."

Arguing the other side, a third person commented: "Actually back in the day a lot of family members had the same name I know a family with a least 4 generations of the same name what's the issue."

