'I want to change my daughter's name after finding out she shares it with two classmates'

The mum thinks the name has become too common and wants to change it. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

A mum has asked whether she is unreasonable to consider changing her four-year-old daughter's name after learning she won't be the only one with it in her new class.

Choosing a baby name is a huge task for parents, and while many people like to stick with traditional names, others take pride in choosing a completely unique name for their little one.

However, for parents obsessed with making sure their child is the only one with their moniker, they can sometimes be shocked when they meet others with the same name.

This has happened to one mum, who has admitted she is considering changing her four-year-old daughter's name after learning there are two other girls in her class with the same name.

The unnamed woman took to forum Mumsnet to ask if she was being unreasonable, explaining that she had gone through something similar as a child.

The mum is unhappy with the fact there are two other girls called Esmée in the class. Picture: Getty

The woman wrote that when she named her daughter Esmée she thought it was very original and hadn't met anyone with the same name in around 20 years.

However, when her daughter started going to nursery she was in a class with a girl all called Esmée, however, the name was spelt differently.

Now, the little girl is about to start full-time education in September, and the mum has found out there will be two other girls with the name Esmée in the class.

The mum wants to change her daughter's name, but isn't sure if she is being unreasonable. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "Totally hacked off and really upset by this. Maybe an over reaction but in the 1970s I was one of five named the same in my class and vowed never to have my DC [dear child]'s live with the same. Now history is being repeated.

"AIBU [am I being unreasonable] to change my DD's name before September? I love her name but HATE it's so common now."

The woman revealed that she even went on to change her name when she was older for the same reason.

Unfortunately for the mum, people have told her she is unreasonable to change her daughter's name, especially at the age she is.

One person commented: "Are you crazy! She's four! You can't change her name. Your DD won't mind being one of three. She is her name now, it belongs to her."

Another posted: "Don’t be ridiculous you can’t change a four-year-old’s name! How on earth would you explain that to her? What happens if you change it and then next year there’s a new girl with the same name? Or several girls with the same name in high school?".

A third wrote: "She’s not a bloody puppy! You will confuse the hell out of her."

But what do you think, do you think she is being unreasonable?