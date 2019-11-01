Mum dresses daughters in the next day's clothes before bed ‘to save time’

Lisa Lamond has revealed her clever parenting hack. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

One mum has revealed her clever hack for getting her children out of the door quickly in the morning.

Lisa Lamond from Australia admitted she puts her daughters to bed in the next day’s clothes to save time.

The mum of two - who shares Arabella, three, and Ruby, two, with her husband Adam Dovile - said this is particularly helpful when she’s working and means she can get her family ready in record time.

Speaking to Whimn, Lisa said: “My daughters like to dress themselves from head to toe.

“On days I’m working in particular, I don’t have a spare hour while they pull up one sock.

“So the best piece of advice I’ve been given is to dress your kids the night before in the clothes you want them to go out in.

“When they wake up, I change their nappy, put their shoes on and we are out the door.

“It works wonders for me and where I’m at in life at the moment."

Lisa was crowned the winner of Australian reality show 'House Rules' in 2014 where couples renovate each other's homes in a bid to get the highest score.

Her husband Adam also hosts ‘Better Homes And Garden’ during the week, which means Lisa is always looking for ways to make her “chaotic” life easier.

The busy parent said online shopping helps to save her time, and also said she spends a lot of time prepping meals for her daughters so they’re ready to go in the freezer.

“With Adam working away mid-week, getting out with two girls to the supermarket felt impossible,” Lisa admitted.

“I discovered online grocery shopping 12 months ago and while it takes some planning and preparation, it’s helped me try to stay one step in front.”

This comes after another mum in Australia revealed her own parenting hack, confessing she uses a neck cushion to keep her baby sturdy and upright in a supermarket trolley.

Jazz was praised for her handy supermarket hack. Picture: Facebook

Jazz posted her clever idea to Facebook group Kmart Mums Australia alongside a photograph of her baby daughter sitting snugly in a trolley.

She wrote alongside the post: "Here's a hack! Keep baby upright in trolley with a neck pillow. Also has a strap to strap baby in and loop at front to attach a toy."

Jazz later added to Kidspot: "If I need to buy big items or lots of items it makes it hard or impossible to do that shop with a pram as you have limited space.

"With a trolley and having bubs comfy in the neck pillow and attaching toy at front of the pillow keeps her more comfortable and occupied."