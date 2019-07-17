Mum won't feed son, 2, vegetables.. but will feed him RAW BRAINS

By Naomi Bartram

Gloria Zasso decided to change her diet after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

A mum who was a vegan for years, has now had a complete change of heart and feeds her two-year-old son nothing but meat.

According to The Sun, Gloria Zasso, 30, won't give her toddler Isaac vegetables, and instead provides him with a diet of bone marrow, raw beef fat, raw liver and even raw brains.

Along with her husband Thomas, the couple do occasionally give their son things such as fruit, but they mostly stick to a completely carnivorous menu.

Despite her very meaty diet, Gloria - who lives in Munich, Germany - actually turned vegetarian at the age of just 12.

As she never actually liked the taste, the stay-at-home mum claims she thought it was “obnoxious” to eat animals.

Her decision to turn away from all meat produce came in her early 20s when she started to become ill and picked up flu, bronchitis, and urinary tract infections all the time.

In an attempt to boost her immune system, she went totally vegan at 24, explaining: "It was at a time when lots of people were talking about veganism as a way to improve your health, and so I thought I'd give it a go.

"And it worked. I didn't get sick as much, and just generally felt much more energised. I was happy and thriving."

Unfortunately, when she gave birth to baby Isaac a few years later, Gloria was struck by crippling pain in the joints of her hands and feet.

In March 2017 she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, which happens when the immune system attacks the cells in joints.

Gloria refused to go on a strong course of tablets saying she didn’t want to “poison her body”, so decided to look a different ways of curing her condition.

After introducing some animal products back into her diet, she tried meat again in 2018 and noticed improvements straight away.

"The thought of eating a steak made me feel like vomiting but I knew I had to try everything to get better, so I went for it," she said.

But in a bid to find a lasting ‘cure’, she came across the "raw carnivore" diet online which some have claimed helped similar autoimmune illnesses.

She explained: "It didn't sound particularly pleasant, but I wasn't eating meat for pleasure anyway, so I thought I might as well try it.

"The first time I did it, I really had to force it down and hold my nose while I ate it - but after that I began to feel better."

Gloria still makes sure she only eats responsibly sourced beef steak, kidney, liver, heart and lamb brain from her local butchers.

She continued: “I still don't love the taste of eating meat - I still see it as a kind of medicine, but one day it might be one I enjoy.

“I feel so much better now. I can live my life again and am able to function, which for a while I could not.

“Now, Isaac and Thomas eat almost the same as I do, and they seem to both enjoy it.”

She added: "As a mother, you are always questioning your choices, and I do worry about what he eats - but so far he is healthy and active, and you have to listen to what the body is telling you."

A nutritionist for The Naked Nutritionist clinic in Harley Street, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, has since warned of the risks of eating raw meat.

He told The Sun: “In a diet such as this there is no fibre which is not considered healthy at all, especially for a child in early days of development.

“Children need nutrients from plants to thrive and grow and ward off deficiencies.

“I would not recommend this diet be mimicked if someone is suffering pain from rheumatoid arthritis. I would suggest someone seeks advice from a health professional before changing their diet to support a diagnosis.”