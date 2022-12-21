Mum finds sweet hidden notes from her husband to their daughters

The devoted dad has been hailed 'parent of the year'.

A mum-of-three was left crying with happiness after she discovered her husband had been secretly hiding sweet notes in his daughters' lunchboxes.

Sabrina Clendenin, 33, found a huge stash of adorable post-its and positive affirmations that her little girls had kept after finding them among their homemade sandwiches at school.

The girls' dad Jordan had written and placed the sticky notes inside their bags for months, writing all sorts of messages such as, 'You make us so proud' and 'You’re the coolest eight-year-old I know'.

Sharing the mountain of papers on Tik Tok, US-based Sabrina wrote: "Why am I crying," next to a sobbing emoji, adding that "he was meant to be a girl dad."

The discovery reduced mum Sabrina to tears. Picture: TikTok/@sabrinamatata

Reading through the encouraging notes, which also included fun facts, motivational quotes and simple 'I love yous', an emotional Sabrina couldn't believe how many her children had actually saved.

During a recent interview, she said: "I think that’s what meant so much and they just enjoy it every day, clearly."

"What I laid out on the tables were not even all of them. When I came across them all stuffed in a drawer, I was like, 'What in the world?'

"And then I started reading them and… I got a little emotional because I didn’t know he was even doing specific days."

When she asked her little girl what notes she loved the most, Sabrina explained her daughter’s favourite day was 'Fun Fact Friday'.

Sabrina's daughters saved hundreds of their dad's notes. Picture: TikTok/@sabrinamatata

Sabrina wasn't the only person reduced to tears over the incredibly kind gesture.

Tik Tok users were quick to praise the devoted dad, with one follower even hailing him "parent of the year".

"This makes me so emotional, I would have loved to have a dad like this," wrote one social media fan.

"Aaaaaand now I'm crying," confessed another.

While a third gushed: "OMG!!! This is so awesome. Absolutely PRESERVE them!"

Jordan began writing the lunchbox messages when the girls first started school. Picture: TikTok/@sabrinamatata

When asked if her husband will continue with his daily notes, Sabrina admitted she doesn't think Jordan has a choice anymore.

She joked: "I don’t think he can stop now. I think he’s locked in for life.

"They’re gonna be in college and they’re gonna expect those notes."

