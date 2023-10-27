Mum furious as restaurant slaps $50 fine on food bill for kids' 'bad behaviour'

27 October 2023, 13:36

The extra charge was specified on the menu.
The extra charge was specified on the menu. Picture: Getty

The controversial restaurant's policy warns all visitors: "Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A mother has been left furious after a restaurant owner charged her an extra $50 to compensate for her children's 'bad' behaviour at dinner.

The gobsmacked parent took her kids and some friends to a restaurant in Georgia, USA, which takes controversial measures to clamp down on little ones who don't follow their strict rules.

The Toccoa Riverside Restaurant slapped the fine on the anonymous woman's food bill after it warned all visitors: "Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$."

Taking to a popular review website to vent her frustrations after the experience, the angry diner wrote: "If you have children, absolutely avoid this place at all costs."

The US mother was gobsmacked by the surcharge.
The US mother was gobsmacked by the surcharge. Picture: Getty

She explained she found the whole experience embarrassing and was shamed by the boss who didn't appreciate her kids getting down from the table.

The enraged mum continued: "Holy moly - the most disrespectful owner made a huge scene in front of the entire restaurant because our children were 'running through the restaurant'.

"We were told we need to 'go to Burger King and Walmart' and that we were bad parents.

"They have a $50 surcharge for 'bad children'."

Toccoa Riverside Restaurant’s warning read: "Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$."
Toccoa Riverside Restaurant’s warning read: "Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$.". Picture: Toccoa Riverside Restaurant

According to the woman, the waitress was a little more patient though, adding: "We were a group of 21 and our server was AMAZING and was overly apologetic."

However it wasn't enough to redeem the eatery in her eyes – and she finished the review with a cutting remark.

"Terrible business practice, we will never be back."

She slammed the restaurant's 'rude' owner online.
She slammed the restaurant's 'rude' owner online. Picture: Getty

Another parent had a parallel experience at the same restaurant, writing on the same site: "Don't go if you have children. We were three adults, two children and our four-month baby. When we entered to the place they gave us a bad look.

"Later my wife was rocking the baby (not crying, just to make him sleep) and this 'manager' told her that you don't do that in a fancy restaurant (of course this is not a fancy restaurant) and later moved our stroller in a bad way.

"Food is not good either. Do yourself a favor… go somewhere else."

A third chimed in, adding: "Actual adults running a business decided to write this insipid s**t on something they are going to hand to everyone who walks in the door. Amazing."

While a fourth fumed: "What is deemed as an 'adult who can't parent'? No ground to charge extra if that were to happen."

Read more:

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Young child with food in her mouth and a pizza in front of her in a restaurant

Where can kids eat for free in the October half term?

The frustrated mum was sick of her daughter's teacher re-styling her hair.

Mum furious as teacher repeatedly re-styles daughter's hair at school

What schools are closing because of concrete? Full list of 104 schools affected by RAAC

Full list of schools with RAAC concrete published

News

Trending on Heart

Stacey revealed a new member had joined the family.

Stacey Solomon welcomes 'newest member of family' to Pickle Cottage

Showbiz

The Range announces five new Wilko stores will open in December.

Wilko stores will return to the UK high street before Christmas

The cast of Married At First Sight has revealed that this series will be full of argument and drama

When does Married At First Sight finish?

Showbiz

Jay breaks her silence after Luke's cheating comments cause drama during the dinner party.

Married At First Sight's Jay breaks silence after 'difficult' dinner party

TV & Movies

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

Is Married At First Sight staged? Here is everything you need to know

TV & Movies

The clocks go back this weekend

October 2023: Do the clocks go back or forward this weekend?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

When is the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert out?

Showbiz

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle get into a physical fight which leads to Luke being removed from the show

Married At First Sight first look teases Luke Worley and Jordan Gayle's explosive fight

TV & Movies

ITV denies reports that Stacey Solomon has quit Loose Women.

Loose Women teases Stacey Solomon return as ITV shuts down quitting rumours

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley forced to leave dinner party for hospital after health scare

Showbiz

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

The Crown release season six trailer featuring death of Princess Diana

Showbiz

Netflix have released first-look images of the sixth series of The Crown

The Crown: New series release date, series six cast and filming locations revealed

TV & Movies

Some of the Married At First Sight 2023 cast

Which Married At First Sight 2023 couples are still together and who has split up?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley said has never and would never cheat as his recent comments left Jay Howard in tears.

Married At First Sight's Luke Worley defends himself over Jay Howard 'cheating' comments

Showbiz

It has been reported that only some of the Married At First Sight cast are still together

Married At First Sight: Only three couples still together as nine split

TV & Movies