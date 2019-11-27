Mum and dad left "upset" and concerned after daughter asks for DNA test kit for Christmas

By Alice Dear

One woman has been left questioning her daughter’s motives after she asked for a DNA test for Christmas.

An unnamed mother has taken to Mumsnet to share her concern over her 19-year-old daughter’s Christmas request.

The woman, who posts on the forum under the name etonclean, explained in the Am I Being Unreasonable? section that her daughter – who usually wants makeup for Christmas - has asked if she could have a DNA test kit instead.

She explains that it isn’t a “who’s the daddy?” DNA test, but rather one you use to look into your family history and ancestry.

However, the mum has still been left confused by the request, branding it “a bit odd”.

She explained in the post: “I’ve said I'll get her one but I think it's a bit odd.

“There's no family secrets, me and DH (darling husband) are both definitely her biological parents and both families are very healthy.”

This aside, the user is still concerned, and thinks that her daughter is trying to find some sort of family secret.

As well as this, the woman’s husband – the daughter’s dad – has been left upset as he is convinced the 19-year-old does not think he is her real dad.

The woman asked: “AIBU in worrying she thinks there is some secret we are keeping from her about who she is? Or am I just being paranoid?

“She usually asks for makeup. DH got upset when I told him what she had asked for as he thought she must think he's not her dad, managed to reassure him though.”

People have rushed to the forum to assure her that searching into family history is simply just interesting, and DNA kits are really popular at the moment.

One person wrote: “I did it because I wanted to trace my family history. It may be that it will be the start of a fascinating hobby for her.”

Another added: “Loads of people do these just because they are interested in their genetic make up, where they come from. It's totally normal!”

