Mums with three kids are the most stressed out

Mum's with three children are the most stressed. Picture: Getty

Parents bringing up three children are the most 'stressed out', with an average stress level of 8.5 out of ten.

Mums with three youngsters are reportedly the most 'stressed', according to a recent study.

On a scale of 1-10, the average of those bringing up three children placed themselves at a pretty high 8.5 - which was far greater than parents of one, two or four kids.

The survey, which was orchestrated by TODAY Parents and focused on 7,164 mums in America, also discovered that 60 percent of those asked admitted that they were more stressed out by their daughters than their sons.

Another 60 precent said that one of their major parental stresses was the fact that they never felt there was enough hours in the day to get everything done.

Meanwhile a huge 72 precent of mums also admitted to stressing out about how stressed they were.

And, almost half (46 percent) of mums admitted that they husband and partners actually caused them more of a headache than their children.

We'll just leave that one there then...