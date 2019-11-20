Parents divide opinion after giving their child 'blended surname' of both their names

20 November 2019, 10:22 | Updated: 20 November 2019, 10:35

The couple have divided opinion for their unusual choice
The couple have divided opinion for their unusual choice. Picture: Facebook/Courtney Cassar

The parents' decision to combine both their surnames for their child has been branded 'peak stupid'

A couple has divided opinion after opting to give their child a 'blended surname' of both their names.

Courtney and Laura, who live in Sydney, decided to go down this route rather than pick one of their surnames for their daughter Lyla, as they want her to have 'a part of both of them'.

Some people have branded the couple 'stupid' for their choice of name
Some people have branded the couple 'stupid' for their choice of name. Picture: Courtney Cassar

Their surnames are Cassar and Sheldon, so they decided to give Lyla the surname Casseldon.

Courtney said, according to the Telegraph: "I like the idea of our daughter having a part of both of us.

Some commenters have praised the couple's choice
Some commenters have praised the couple's choice. Picture: Facebook/ Courtney Cassar

“With hyphens (double barrel surnames) I find a lot of kids end up choosing one name because it is easier.

“We played around with a few last names and found one that we like and sounds like a last name.”

The parents opted for an unusual surname for their baby (stock image)
The parents opted for an unusual surname for their baby (stock image). Picture: Getty

The unusual decision has divided opinion online, with some branding it 'lovely', but others 'peak stupid'.

One said: “Family trees are going to get much harder in the future."

Another added: "It's the parents right to name their children anything they like."

